Piers Morgan Slams CBS Over Sharon Osbourne, Woody Allen

Piers Morgan has additional fueled the fireplace round his good friend Sharon Osbourne’s controversial exit from CBS present “The Discuss.”

A day after he stoked the controversies surrounding Meghan Markle and Osbourne, Morgan has criticized CBS over the community’s dealing with of the matter. In his newest column for U.Okay. tabloid The Day by day Mail, Morgan refers to an incident from 4 years in the past the place Osbourne’s former “The Discuss” co-host Sheryl Underwood allegedly defended comic George Lopez over supposedly racist remarks.

“It’s an absolute shame and given how Underwood defended HER good friend George Lopez when he DID say racist issues that had been caught on digital camera, it’s disgustingly hypocritical of her,” Morgan wrote within the column on Monday.

“As is the behaviour of CBS, the Cowardly Broadcasting System, who’ve so pathetically bowed to the woke mob illiberally baying for blood like a bunch of crazed language-policing fascists.”

Morgan goes on to seek out fault with CBS’ assertion that the community launched concerning the heated dialogue that Osbourne had with Underwood on “The Discuss” episode from March 10.

“How can it even be taking place in a rustic so happy with its First Modification constitutional proper to free speech?,” Morgan asks. “However then, this is identical CBS that allowed Meghan and Harry to spray-gun the British royals and media with all kinds of unsubstantiated, extremely damaging rubbish, the veracity of which has been unravelling quicker than Sharon Osbourne was jettisoned on the altar of politically appropriate bullshit.”

“This sham of an ‘interview’ was a shameful betrayal of journalistic requirements by CBS,” Morgan alleged. “And in the case of the corporate’s ‘values’, this is identical CBS which has simply given a platform to shamed movie director Woody Allen to dismiss severe intercourse abuse allegations made by his daughter Dylan…They appear to specialise in permitting folks to hawk THEIR model of the reality with none regard for what THE fact could also be.”