Piers Morgan’s Meghan Markle Comments Break Complaints Record

Outspoken TV presenter Piers Morgan’s remarks about Meghan Markle is the brand new file holder for many complaints made to U.Okay. media regulator Ofcom, however the British character is unperturbed.

“Solely 57,000? I’ve had extra individuals than that come up & congratulate me on the street for what I mentioned. The overwhelming majority of Britons are proper behind me.” Morgan tweeted on Wednesday.

Morgan’s remarks on ITV breakfast present “Good Morning Britain” attracted 57,121 complaints, in accordance with statistics revealed by Ofcom on Wednesday. This breaks a longstanding file, from 2007, when members Jade Goody (now deceased) and Danielle Lloyd’s remarks about Indian actor Shilpa Shetty on Channel 4’s “Superstar Large Brother” drew 44,500 complaints.

Morgan’s remarks on “Good Morning Britain” stemmed from Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, the place Markle mentioned her suicidal emotions didn’t get a lot credence from Buckingham Palace. Morgan mentioned, “I’m sorry, I don’t consider a phrase she mentioned, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t consider it if she learn me a climate report.”

Ofcom launched an investigation into the episode of “Good Morning Britain,” following 41,000 complaints, a quantity that has since risen.

The presenter subsequently exited the present however stood by his feedback.

Individually, the Oprah interview, which was broadcast March 8 on ITV, drew 4,398 complaints to Ofcom.

In 1992, many years earlier than Ofcom started functioning in 2003, some 30,000 individuals complained about BBC’s “Ghostwatch,” within the perception {that a} loss of life by the hands of a ghost depicted within the documentary-style present was actual.

A 2018 episode of “Superstar Large Brother,” now on U.Okay. broadcaster Channel 5, drew 25,327 over Housemate Roxanne Pallett alleging that fellow Housemate Ryan Thomas had “intentionally” and “repeatedly” bodily assaulted her.

Extra just lately, the Sept. 5, 2020 episode of “Britain’s Acquired Expertise” on ITV, attracted 24,5001 complaints about dance group Variety performing a routine that integrated key parts of the Black Lives Matter motion. The complaints said that the themes of violence and racism within the routine have been inappropriate for household viewing, that it expressed help for the political group Black Lives Matter, and that it was racist in direction of white individuals.

The Ofcom enquiry that adopted concluded that the efficiency was “an inventive expression of topical social points and didn’t comprise any content material which was racist, unsuitably violent or in any other case inappropriate.”