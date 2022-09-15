Pikmin 4 is finally presented on Nintendo Switch, although Miyamoto leaves us with honey on his lips

Nintendo’s veteran strategy series prepares its return after its last video game on Wii U.

seven years after Nintendo announced that Pikmin 4 was close to being complete in the days of Wii U, the Big N has finally officially presented its new game of strategy… although without giving many details or presenting a gameplay either. The person in charge of breaking the news has been the father of Super Mario, the veteran Shigeru Miyamoto, who has limited himself to giving us a few small hints of what we can expect in this new Nintendo Switch exclusive.

“Today we will not show the game in action,” said the Japanese genius after showing a few seconds of the world of Pikmin. On the novelties of him, using an example image, Miyamoto has highlighted that now we can “play from the point of view of the Pikmin at ground level”. Will the traditional aerial view of this saga that was born on the GameCube also be maintained?

During the presentation, in which Miyamoto wore a t-shirt from the game that he himself has designed, it was confirmed that thanks to Nintendo Switch it will be “much easier to control” the action of Pikmin “so that you can fully concentrate on the essence of Pikmin , what in Japanese we call dandori, namely; plan to give orders strategically”, commented the also father of The Legend of Zelda saga.

