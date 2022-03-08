Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire cancels its release on Nintendo Switch after a long silence

Although this version was announced in 2018, Obsidian did not share much news about it.

Pillars of Eternity has established itself as a very important game for many role-playing lovers, something that has been complemented by its sequel Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire. Back in 2018, the launch of this second installment was announced for PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch (in addition to the PC version already existing at that time), but it seems that the Nintendo hybrid will run out of this fantasy adventure.

After much deliberation, we have decided not to proceed with Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire for Switch.Versus Evilthe editor Versus Evil has advanced this information through a message on the game’s Discord channel, something that they have been quick to share through Reddit (via Eurogamer). And it is that, although the distributor had not shared much information about the Nintendo Switch version since its announcement, now everything indicates that the project has been completely ruled out: “Hey! Unfortunately, after much deliberation, we have decided no continuar con Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire para Nintendo Switch.

Although Obsidian took for granted the premiere of Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire on Nintendo Switch, has not shared much information about that version with the community. Since its announcement in 2018, the game suffered a delay that has finally led to its total rejection, as the distributor shares with the aforementioned message on Discord.

And the franchise is not going through an optimal moment either. According to information published by one of the investors, Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire would have been a failure in sales, which has led Obsidian to rethink the future of the saga. And, as this same news already confirms, it seems that things they still don’t work at all regarding the evolution of this RPG.