Pingyao Intl. Film Festival Awards Top Prizes to Venice Days Titles

The competitors part of China’s Pingyao Intl. Film Festival on Friday awarded prime prizes to Russia’s Philipp Yuryev, Serbia’s Ivan Ilkic, and Chinese language administrators Li Dongmei and Wang Jing. The movies of the primary three helmers debuted on the Venice Film Festival’s independently run Venice Days part in September, the place Yuryev’s “The Whaler Boy” gained the highest prize.

Screenings are nonetheless ongoing on the Chinese language competition within the central Chinese language province of Shanxi, co-founded by Chinese language helmer Jia Zhangke and former Venice head Marco Muller, whose full line-up of 63 movies runs from Oct. 10 to 19. Few worldwide company attended, as China continues to restrict journey into the nation and requires a 14-day quarantine interval for brand spanking new arrivals.

The Robert Rossellini Awards are a set of prizes given to the dozen worldwide directorial debuts or second options within the “Crouching Tigers” part.

“The Whaler Boy” from Philipp Yuryev gained the highest $20,000 prize for greatest movie, half of which is awarded to director to be used on his subsequent undertaking, and half of which matches to the movie’s distributor in China. Ivan Ilkic and his “Oasis,” the story of a love triangle in an establishment for the mentally handicapped, gained the $10,000 prize for greatest director. Each movies had been among the many ten competing at Venice Days final month, the place “The Whaler Boy,” the story of a younger whale hunter on the Bering Strait who journeys to meet the webcam mannequin of his obsessions, gained the €20,000 ($23,668) Director’s Award.

In the meantime, among the many worldwide titles, Japan’s Yujiro Harumoto gained the jury award for “A Stability,” whereas Israeli helmer Ruthy Pribar’s “Asia,” starring Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”) gained a prize for particular point out.

The Fei Mu Awards had been issued to movies within the “Hidden Dragons” part made up of first and second options within the Chinese language language.

The RMB120,000 ($17,900) prize for greatest movie was awarded to director Li Dongmei’s “Mama,” which additionally debuted Venice Days competing towards Yuryev and Ilkic’s titles. The RMB60,000 ($8,900) greatest director prize went to Wang Jing for “The Finest is But To Come.” Liu Yase gained greatest actress for her position in Shi Xiaofan’s “Cafe by the Freeway,” whereas Zhou You gained greatest actor for his efficiency in “Striding into the Wind” from Wei Shujun, which was chosen as a part of the Cannes official choice this yr

Han Shuai’s “Summer time Blur” gained the jury award, whereas Yang Pingdao’s “A Yang Pingdao Film” gained each the youth jury award and Cinephilia Critic’s Award.

Within the competition’s work-in-progress part, which offered initiatives nonetheless the movie “Typically It’s Like Going Again to Childhood” by Chen Guan gained the Huayi Brothers-sponsored RMB180,000 ($26,900) prize for greatest movie, whereas Yan Hai’s “Evolutionism” gained RMB100,000 ($14,900) for greatest director.