Pink alert issued for those 22 districts of Madhya Pradesh for extraordinarily heavy rain, know the situation of your town

Climate in Madhya Pradesh: India Meteorological Division (IMD) has issued Orange and Pink alert of heavy to very heavy rain for 22 districts of Madhya Pradesh. PK Saha, senior meteorologist at IMD's Bhopal workplace, stated that signals were issued until Sunday morning.

Senior Meteorologist PK Saha stated {that a} pink alert has been issued for extraordinarily heavy rain at remoted puts in Satna, Guna, Sheopur, Chhatarpur and Tikamgarh districts, whilst 17 districts of the state are Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Rewa, Sidhi. Orange alert for heavy rainfall has been issued for Singrauli, Panna, Damoh, Sagar, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ashok Nagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind and Morena.

He stated that within the ultimate 24 hours until Saturday morning, Sarai space of ​​Singrauli district in East Madhya Pradesh has gained most rainfall of 122.4 mm whilst Karahal in Sheopur district in West Madhya Pradesh has gained most rainfall of 240 mm.