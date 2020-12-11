Pinocchio With Tom Hanks, Peter Pan and Wendy to Debut on Disney Plus

Disney is sending two key movies to Disney Plus. “Pinocchio” with Tom Hanks and “Peter Pan and Wendy” are skipping their deliberate theatrical releases and will as a substitute debut on the streaming service. The announcement got here through the firm’s Disney Investor Day 2020 presentation, which additionally included updates on upcoming tasks from Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm.

Robert Zemeckis will direct the live-action adaptation of the 1940 Disney traditional “Pinocchio.”

“Peter Pan and Wendy” stars Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell and Jude Legislation as Captain Hook. David Lowery, who beforehand helmed Disney’s “Pete’s Dragon” remake, will direct.

Throughout the presentation, Disney additionally introduced “Raya and the Final Dragon” will premiere on Disney Plus similtaneously it opens in theaters this spring. The animated fantasy movie can be obtainable to lease on Premier Entry for a $30 rental price.

The choice to ship a number of movies straight to streaming follows Warner Bros.’ surprising determination to put its complete 2021 slate — together with potential blockbusters like “Matrix 4,” “The Suicide Squad,” “Dune” and “Within the Heights” — to HBO Max the identical day they launch in theaters.

Disney has made a number of daring strikes amid the pandemic, reminiscent of debuting Pixar’s “Soul” to Disney Plus for no additional price, in addition to the studio’s “Mulan” remake for $30 on prime of the month-to-month subscription price. “The New Mutants,” from the Disney-owned twentieth Century Studios, opened in theaters in August and made $46 million worldwide. In any other case Disney, together with its rivals, has postponed practically all of its theatrical releases quite a few occasions.

Watch animated first seems to be for each movies from the presentation under.

Certainly one of Disney’s all-time classics is coming to #DisneyPlus with the brand new live-action retelling of Pinocchio, starring Tom Hanks and directed by Robert Zemeckis. ✨ pic.twitter.com/44bHbFRhMe — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) December 11, 2020