Piojo Herrera advocated for Samuel García in the face of the water crisis in Nuevo León: “Take a shower quickly”

In the middle of the water crisis that affects the city of Monterrey and its metropolitan area, Miguel Herrera, technical director of the Tigres of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL) called on the population to close ranks with the governor of the entity, Samuel Garcia. Through its official social networks, it issued a series of recommendations to promote saving water and avoid its future scarcity in the affected areas.

“Today I want to tell you that we have to support the government who is doing actions so that we have water, but on our part we have to take care of her. Remember. shower as soon as possible. Three minutes they say, we are going to do it in record time, if possible less better. Remember that drop by drop the water does run out. It is time to help us and the water belongs to everyone, ”she pronounced through her social networks.

The entity of Nuevo León suffers one of its most severe periods of drought in the last three decades. From the first months of 2022, the dams that supply the service to the state capital began to show significant decreases in their storage levels.

File photo where Miguel Herrera, coach of Tigres, appears. EFE/Miguel Sierra



The scarcity of water prompted the state executive to implement a series of measures to counteract the situation. In this sense, he ordered the supply cut for some regions most of the day and schedules from four to ten hours were enabled for supply. Despite this, the situation has not been resolved and social tension has increased in recent weeks.

Another of the measures aimed at is the negotiation with the large companies that have the concession of the liquid in the surroundings of Monterrey. In this sense, the authorities of the entity’s Water and Drainage Service ensured collaboration with said sector, as well as with the peasants, who will cede part of their supply to supply the urban area. The goal, said Juan Ignacio Barragán Villarreal, director of the organization, is achieve the contribution of 600 liters per second.

On the other hand, an event that aggravated the situation in recent days involved the Cerro Prieto Dam. The work destined to supply the liquid to Monterrey ran out of enough content to guarantee supply. In this regard, the distribution of pipes was intensified in the neighborhoods of the metropolitan area of ​​the capital where the low pressure It prevents the arrival of the liquid through the pipes.

Through his social networks, the governor of Nuevo León reported having found a “gold mine” to solve the water problem in Monterrey (Photo: Instagram/@samuelgarcias)

Last Friday, June 15, through his social networks, Governor Samuel García reported having found “a gold mine” to guarantee the water supply in the city of Monterrey. The discovery was a cannon in the Nuncio ejido, although it belongs to the municipality of Arteaga, Coahuila.

“We are doing everything we can to negotiate with the agricultural sector so that this water reaches Monterrey, three hours from the city by car, almost with Coahuila, here in Arteaga (…) Thousands of liters per second and it gets better and better (…) Let’s keep pulling, we don’t stop here until we bring the water to the city of Monterrey”, he stated in his Instagram stories.

In this regard, during a press conference the mayor of Arteaga, Ramiro Duranemphasized that in the course of the water, from its source in Coahuila to the Rayones area in Nuevo León, it is used by farmers and ranchers in your entity. In that sense, he assured that “if from the bars of Rayones, Nuevo León, he wants to lead or intubate her to Monterrey, he is fully entitled (…) We are going to defend the limits with Coahuila here in the municipality of Arteaga”.

On the other hand, tigers prepare to receive at the University Stadium of San Nicolás de los Garza the Only from Tijuana. Within the framework of day 3, next Sunday, July 17, they will look for keep all three units to make up for the loss suffered against Cruz Azul at the start of the campaign.

KEEP READING:

Prior to América vs Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel issued a warning to his footballers for the azulcrema game

Checo Pérez’s response on the alleged envy that exists with Max Verstappen

The eagle of dreams: America and Bayer Leverkusen gave hope to Mexican women’s soccer