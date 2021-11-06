Piojo Herrera assured that Tuca Ferretti does not have the weapons to beat Tigres

Miguel Herrera will face Ricardo Ferreti on matchday 17 of A2021 (Photo: José Méndez EFE)

The Tigers of Nuevo Leon they will face the Braves of Juarez on the matchday 17 of the tournament Scream Mexico Opening 2021. The meeting will represent the first time Ricardo Ferreti face your former team. The tuca now he is in command of the entire border and speculations about the outcome have become latent.

The one who downplayed the fact was Miguel Herrera, helmsman of the felines. The Louse was questioned about what did i think about the knowledge you have Ferretti about the players he now manages. Likewise, he was asked if he had the basis to be able to understand the strengths and weaknesses of the footballers who were once led by the Brazilian.

“Whenever they talk about the coach knowing the players and vice versa, it is relative. Never during those years did he face those players; set them up to win. He did not prepare them to beat them. Now it is different, this game will have to prepare it to beat the players that it directed ”, argued Herrera.

Tigres will receive Bravos on matchday 17 of A2021 (Photo: Víctor Cruz / EFE)



He also added that the majority of the squad was set up by Bigotón: “This team 90% of the players are armed by him. He knows the team well but the footballers also know him well. I think the game goes through what you prepare and train in the week, whatever prevails on the court, ”said the 53-year-old director.

History marks Ricardo Ferretti como the most winning coach in the history of the people of Monterrey. From 2010 until their departure they won 5 MX league titles. The brand positioned the club among the most winning institutions in the country. Ahead they have Club América with 13, Chivas with 12; Toluca 10, Cruz Azul 9; León 8 and Pumas with 7.

The Juarez Braves, led by Ferreti, could send the Tigres to the playoffs: at the moment the felines have 25 points and are fourth overall. It should be remembered that from Guardians 2020, the directors of the Mexican Soccer Federation they decided that there would be a repechage to attract the public that was kept absent due to the confinement.

The comparison will be carried out at 21: 00 hours (Central Mexico Time) at the Nuevo León University Stadium. The transmission will be borne by TUDN.

In that sense, yes Juarez winning the duel could send to positions that would prevent a direct pass to the league. For the above to happen, victories of the Devils of Toluca, the Warriors of Saints and the Blue Cross Machine; who have 24 points, 23 and 23 units, respectively.

Ricardo Ferreti won five league titles with Tigres de Nuevo León (Photo: Daniel Becerril / REUTERS)

On the other hand, who can claim to be the most winning coach of a team is Miguel Herrera. El Piojo became the strategist with the most winning record of the Eagles of America. With the Nido team he was able to lift a league title twice: 2013 and 2018. In the same way won the Copa MX in 2019 with the azulcremas and the Champion of Champions in the same year. So with four championships, he is the maximum winning helmsman of the “Ame”.

So much Herrera What Ferreti They have directed the Mexican Soccer Team. For his part, the Brazilian did it in an interim, while the Mexican did it during the period of the Brazil World Cup 2014 when he replaced Victor Manuel Vucetich. The weekend will be the clash of the titans between strategists.

Information in development *

