Piojo Herrera attacked Solari for America: “I put together the team”

Next Saturday October 23 the America club will receive a visit from Tigers as part of Day 15 of the Grita México Apertura 2021 of Liga MX. The duel will mean the return of Miguel Herrera al Aztec stadium but now with the responsibility of another club, the feline team.

The figure of the Louse Herrera On the bench azulcrema had different stages, ups and downs and victories are part of his history as coach of the Eagles, so it is remembered by the American fans. Now in the face of his game against the institution that gave him confidence in the past, Herrera sent a reminder to Santiago Solari and to the entire board of directors of America.

As part of the pre-game statements, the Louse Herrera spoke in an interview with On the radio and heated up the meeting. He recalled that the vast majority of the players with whom Solari currently competes were brought by Herrera when he was the club’s helmsman, shortly before his dismissal.

With the support of Santiago Banos, sports president of America, the Mexican coach achieved the signings he wanted to face the tournament at the door. But in December 2020 he was fired and left without a team. Consequently, the Argentine coach arrived to replace Miguel and return to America to compete for the championship.

In Herrera’s peculiarly controversial style, he launched an inflammatory comment for America and its uproarious departure.

“I put together the team with Baños, but today it is working with another technician”

Despite his controversial opinion about the Azulcremas players, he did not forget his affection for Coapa’s players either. He reiterated that he will have mixed emotions when he steps on the Coloso de Santa Úrsula field again and that you will receive any kind of expression from the fans go to the stadium.

“I have mixed feelingsAmerica is a club that gave me everything, but today I owe myself to another hobby. I will assimilate how people receive me, I will always be grateful, I carry the fans of America in my heart”, He pointed out.

On the other hand, Herrera did not detract from the work of Ricardo tuca Ferretti for all the years that he led the team and that empowered them to become one of the most competitive clubs in the world. MX League. He argued that “it’s a strong team”Thanks to the legacy of Tuca.

“It is a very strong team, very vast and very solid and of course we must give credit to Ricardo”

O’clock 19:00 hrs, Solari and Herrera will compete for the three points of the day that allows them to ensure their automatic pass to the league. So far, America stands as leader of the leaderboard with 31 points. And in the Third place is Tigers with 22 units.

Santiago Solari not only maintains an effectiveness percentage of 72.41% with the America club in Liga MX, as well as the leadership of the Tournament Apertura Grita México 2021; but, in the same competition, he also remains undefeated with The Eagles inside the Colossus of Santa Úrsula.

The strategist from Rosario, Santa Fe on Argentina has disputed 14 matches in front of those of Coapa at Aztec stadium. In short, the two in which he was absent, but who directed his coaching staff, the figure increases to 16 matches without knowing the defeat as a local.

In command of the 13-time Mexican soccer monarch, Solari’s management is summarized in 14 wins and two draws in the course of two short tournaments and a League. If he continues with his unbeaten record, he could reach streaks of Mario Carrillo placeholder image and Carlos Reinoso.

