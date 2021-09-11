Piojo Herrera attacked the foreign coaches of Liga MX

Miguel Herrera said that managers are more severe with Mexican strategists than with foreigners (Photo: Reuters / Jennifer Buchanan)

The technical director of the Tigers of Nuevo Leon gave controversial statements in the face of the game that they will hold against Lion on the Matchday 8 of the A2021 tournament. The strategist also confirmed the line-up that will take to the field for the eighth game of the championship.

The helmsman of the team neoleonés He was questioned about the minimum number of Mexican technical directors in the circuit, where he asserted that foreign strategists are not measured in the same way as Mexicans. And is that only four, of the 18 teams who compete in the First Division, count with a strategist born in Mexico.

The former technical director of Atlante, Monterrey, Tecos, Tijuana and Club América, in the first stay he was doubtful, he commented that this question should be directed to another sector, to the directors of Mexican soccer, who are in charge of making decisions within sports institutions “I have no idea, the question should be to the managers. Me I would like to see more Mexican coaches in the league. It is our fault and our obligation to prepare ourselves to be capable and solvent, ”said the helmsman.

He also said that the solution not to cut projects is score points, because they are the ones who determine the path “The best thing is to give results, give confidence to those who trust you, there is no turning of the page. I feel that they are more severe with the Mexican technicians. If in three or four games you lose, the guillotine comes and they cut you”He commented at a press conference.

Coach Miguel Herrera has directed in Tecos, Monterrey, Atlante, Veracruz, América and Tigres (Photo: EFE / José Méndez)



In the same way, he spoke of his first experiences in command of a team, where he remembered his passage with the port of Veracruz “It was bad for me, but I learned a lot of what happened to me there. In the following projects I had to give results, because if you don’t run out of opportunities, ”the man from Hidalgo answered.

Where he was forceful, was when he said that some teams with foreign coaches had poor results and were still supported “There are teams that lose and lose and they keep giving them the boost, it’s good, but it should be the same for everyone, not just for outsiders”, He asserted.

The Tigers of Nuevo Leon march with 12 points out of 21 possible Until now. They are kept in the quarter position in the general table behind América, León and Toluca. They have a positive streak having won three, tied three and lost a match. On the next day they will run into The gang, where they will be measured in the Classic Regio, the first that he will direct with the felines, since previously he already did it with Monterrey.

For his part, Javier Aguirre also commented on the results, which are what maintain a project “The only real thing is the numbers, at the moment they tell us that we are sixth (from the general table); where we have won two, tied five and we have not lost. We have scored 10 goals and they have scored six”, Argued the Mexican technician.

Miguel “Piojo” Herrera will face his first royal classic directing the Tigres (Photo: AppleTV +)

Regarding the team they will face, he commented that he hopes his players will keep up and recovered to be available for the game.

About him Classic Regio He mentioned that he does not care about the residents of the city, since he is focused on the match of the eighth day against the Esmeraldas of Lion “I have no idea how they are going to be, I think about tomorrow’s game. At the end of the ninety minutes I will think about the classic”Asserted the helmsman.

