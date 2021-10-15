Piojo Herrera dismissed the match against Cruz Azul: “It doesn’t mean anything”

Miguel Herrera downplayed the match against Cruz Azul on matchday 13 of A2021 (Photo: EFE / Miguel Sierra)

The Tigers of Nuevo Leon will face the Machine from Blue Cross on the matchday 13 from MX League when they visit the Aztec stadium the Saturday, October 16 o’clock 9:00 p.m.. Who downplayed the environment generated by the encounter between the painting Blue and the people of Monterrey were Miguel Herrera.

The helmsman who leads the feline ship declared, at a press conference, that the ninety minutes against the whole of the capital “honestly it doesn’t mean anything to play against Cruz Azul. We are going to face a important team as are the Tigers. We are going against a good team but with the idea of ​​us doing things well ”argued the coach.

Both teams remain in league positions. For their part, those led by Herrera are located in the fifth place with 18 units, while those commanded by Juan Reynoso stay below with 17 points and they are placed in the sixth rung of the championship.

The Nuevo León Tigres are fifth in the Liga MX A2021 with 18 points (Photo: EFE / Miguel Sierra.)



That way, if the combinations of results are given and the Tigers win, they would reach 21 units and they would remain in the third place of the general. The above would occur with the defeat of Toluca and Monterrey, who have 21 and 20 points, respectively.

Miguel HerreraTrue to his custom, he gave the starting line-up one day after the clash. The eleventh will start with Nahuel Guzman in the bow. The defensive back will be made up of: Luis “Chaka” Rodríguez, Hugo Ayala, Diego Reyes and Javier Aquino. In the midfield they will play: Guido Pizarro, Juan Pablo Vigón and Rafael Carioca. While in the attack they will be: Leonardo Fernandez, Luis Quiñones and Andre Pierre Gignac.

Who will have the opportunity to start against him Cruz Azul is Leo Fernandez. The Uruguayan soccer player has seen minutes as a shock since the tournament began and has six appearances in the 12 days that go to the moment. The game where he played the most minutes was against Mazatlán, where he played 61 minutes.

Luis Quiñones will start as the starter in the Tigres vs Cruz Azul match on matchday 13 of A2021 (Photo: EFE / Francisco Guasco)

Regarding the South American player, Herrera He also gave his opinion on the topic “I don’t know what happens to him. I was very clear with him, I told him it was not in my head or in my plans. He told me that he wanted to stay to fight for a position. I fully told him that he had earned a position and he stayed, the possibility has been won”, Argued Miguel.

Fernández will start as titler when the New Leonese team face Cruz Azul, so they will have the opportunity to demonstrate their quality to their coach.

The Tigers march with four matches won, six tied and have suffered two setbacks. The fans have recently put pressure on the Mexican coach, believing that the team has to perform in a better way. In this regard, Herrera confirmed that the painting will hope to enter the big party as soon as possible. we hope to reach the first four and enter the league “said the former footballer.

Andre Gignac will start as a starter in Cruz Azul’s match against Tigres del A2021 (Photo: EFE / Miguel Sierra)

Likewise, El Piojo spoke of the Mexican National Team, where he affirmed that he saw them in a positive way “I saw them well. Sometimes the media want to see the national team play well, but in the tie you have to win and qualify, rather than playing well. He has remained strong at home and has taken visiting points. The important thing is to go to the World Cup, sometimes playing nice will be for friendly matches”, Asserted the strategist.

