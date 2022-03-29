Piojo Herrera faced Tata Martino for his health: “He should step aside”

Piojo Herrera hit Tata Martino for being absent from Honduras vs. Mexico, so he suggested that he should “step aside” (Video: ESPN)

In the absence of one more game Concacaf Octagon to define the countries classified to Qatar 2022the Mexican team faces different doubts in relation to the role of the team and the performance it has shown Gerardo Tata Martino. For this reason, the idea began to grow that Miguel Louse Herrera would be a suitable substitute for Tata.

Recently, the current technical director of Tigres spoke about the Tri and the first thing he pointed out was the health of the Argentine. Since the qualifying matches for Qatar 2022 began, Martino has been absent in three different gamesthe most recent was before Honduras last Sunday, March 27.

Therefore, the Louse Herrera pointed out that if it is not in optimal conditions I should leave office. In an interview for the show Now or never from ESPNthe Mexican coach left against the lack of commitment of the Tata to watch the national team matches.

Coach Miguel Herrera asked “Tata” Martino to step aside due to his health problems (Photo: EFE/José Méndez)

Herrera began by defending the work of the Argentine who until now has it with a foot in the 2022 World Cup; However, he demanded more commitment from her and among this came the absence of him for health reasons.

For him Louse The coach’s health is vital, and if he does not have the most obvious thing to do would be to resign the position to make way for other technicians who take control of the national team, as he pointed out in the program of ESPN:

“It is at the gates of Qatar, it would be really a tragedy if it had to happen, but if he has no health he would obviously have to step aside. I think he should have been there yesterday, if he flies to Argentina he can also fly to Honduras. They are the things that suddenly do not like us “

In three games Gerardo Martino has not traveled with El Tri due to his retinal detachment in his right eye (Photo: Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports)

In addition, the helmsman of the UANL (Autonomous University of Nuevo León) He accepted that he does not know in depth the medical problem that has prevented the Tata To travel with the squad tricolor to all the games of the Concacaf Octagonal, but he did reiterate that should no longer be in office to prioritize your improvement.

“He jumps us, because he doesn’t go to the games for health reasons, but if you don’t have health you should put asideBeyond that, I don’t know what it has. If you fly to Argentina, you would have to fly to Honduras,” he explained.

Regarding the request that the fans have made about the arrival of Miguel Herrera to the Mexican National Teamthe Mexican coach was pleased by the compliments because he considered that he has done his job well so that the public considers it and did not deny the doors to TriHowever, he accepted that he is now focused on achieving victories with Tigres in Clausura 2022.

The fans have criticized the work of Tata Martino (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

“Honestly, in my head he is 100% with Tigres, I want to win something important here; I also said it I will never say no to the selection, but today it does not happen for me. I have a contract with Tigres and if there is a circumstance, the Federation would have to talk to Tigres first”, he clarified.

Since the World Cup qualifiers began, Gerardo Martino has missed three games. The first one was in the FIFA date September 2021on that occasion the engagement was lost to Costa Rica and Panama because he had undergone surgery on his right eye due to retinal detachment. Now before the recent match against Honduras he relapsed and due to medical indications he was unable to travel and missed the victory of the Tri.

