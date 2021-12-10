Piojo Herrera seeks to rejuvenate Tigres for the next Liga MX tournament

Miguel Herrera managed to reach the semifinal of Liga MX in his first tournament directing Tigres. (Photo: EFE / Miguel Sierra)



The last weekend, Tigers lost 2-1 to Lion and were eliminated in the semifinal of the tournament Scream Mexico Opening 2021. The result was disappointing for Miguel Herrera, as his team had the advantage for the first leg. Post removal, The coach assumed responsibility for the defeat and assured that he will seek to give a new look to the team, with the intention of not depending on players over 31 years of age.

Aware that this was the last commitment for Tigres in the year, Piojo spoke about his plans for the next Liga MX tournament. “It was a complicated tournament due to the transition of this change of ideas. It’s easy when you get to a team that is doing poorly, but when you get to one that is coming off good results, you have to change your ideas to be more vertical. Now there is a transition of players and the team has to be rejuvenated. There are players with a lot of experience, and When you are looking for a dynamic team, the replacement will have to come and many people may not like it”, He sentenced in the program Willie’s Hour.

For example, Andre Pierre Gignac He is the top figure of the feline club. The French attacker registers 150 goals with the club, however, he already passes the 36 years. Similarly, Hugo Ayala, A benchmark in defense, he will turn 35 years old. Another one is Nahuel Guzman, 35-year-old goalkeeper. Inclusive Jesus Dueñas, with 32.

Miguel Herrera has directed Atlante, Monterrey, America, the Mexican National Team and now Tigres. (Photo: Reuters / Jennifer Buchanan)

The players just mentioned were the examples Miguel Herrera mentioned when he spoke of team figures who are over 31 or 32 years old. To justify himself, said he will need young players who can perform at their best on the field, so that soon the changes he makes will not be questioned and are capable of giving the expected results.

These statements are derived from the game against León. “The elimination is a lot of my responsibility, I was wrong in the changes. For changing my philosophy and thinking about something else, the team inadvertently backed down very far.; for wanting to keep our composure, we gave the initiative to the rival “, assured the Louse.

“The next day you still feel bad, thinking about what you could have done and what not, but three days later you have to move forward and think about what follows,” said the strategist. At the same time, he said that he is already starting to plan the next season and that expects to be able to recruit at least four new players, all of whom meet the youth condition and to be an important spare part.

Tigres assured that his elimination was a failure, since his mission is always to lift the title. (Photo: Twitter / @ FoxSportsMX)

Finally, Herrera continued to reflect on his changes during the final stretch of the game: “The names that entered were not the ideal ones, not because of the players, but because of what they entered to do, which was to defend, when we should have had the ball. I thought about putting Florian (Thauvin) already Leo (Fernandez), but I said, ‘maybe they’ll stand still’ and (Jesus) Dueñas Y (Raymundo) Fulgencio they have that back and forth, although they don’t drag the ball like those ”.

In the end, it was a reality that with the substitutions of Tigres, León was able to dominate the game and, in the end, score the goal that led them to the final. Given the situation, Piojo has already ruled that he will seek to do things in a better way for the next tournament, and also stressed the importance of having younger players for instances such as those of that semifinal.

For now, the felines continue with their weeks of vacation, waiting to start the preseason to 2022.

