Piojo Herrera vs Martinoli: the new chapter of the rivalry from the narration microphone

Christian Martinoli and Piojo Herrera (Photo: Instagram / Cuartoscuro)

USA will receive Mexico tonight to play in the World Cup qualifier. The classic of the Concacaf is one of the games that arouses the most interest in both hobbies, so the duel of the raiting Come in TV Azteca and TUDN is kept for this event. With the intention of innovating its transmission, the Televisa will invite Miguel the Louse Herrera to your storyboard to Monterrey and Guadalajara.

Herrera joins the table TUDN for the only occasion, with the intention of being the analyst during the Tricolor match. You will participate in the special broadcast of Regios for Regios, which is an initiative of the channel, which consists of using narrators from the north of the country. In the same way, the original transmission will be maintained with the usual commentators. This initiative seeks to make direct competition with TV Azteca and its narrators: Christian Martinoli, Luis García, Luis Roberto Zague and Jorge Campos.

In 2014, Miguel Herrera and Christian Martinoli led a scandal when the technical director hit the sportscaster at an airport. Since then, the enmity between the two became public. Years later, they will be in an indirect competition, now in the territory of Martinoli, as they will be behind the microphones in a football narration.

Currently Miguel Herrera directs Tigres and managed to qualify directly to the league (Photo: ESPN)

In the last games in Mexico, the Ajusco television station has won the battle against Televisa. The raiting average for a national team match is 11 million viewers on open television, of which 6.5 million chose to watch the game on the sign Aztec Sports, for its part, the TUDN team was left with 5.2 million. Faced with this situation, those who lost viewers during past games seek to innovate their broadcasts.

The incorporation of Louse The analysis team is not the only one that the Chapultepec television station got. Since the week began, the chain announced the signing of Rafael Marquez, the historic defender of the Mexican national team who carries five World Cups on his back. The Kaiser has already started working and told his anecdotes with the tricolor team, made a count for his career and also made his prediction for the match.

For its part, TV Azteca he has not made any extra hires for the party. The creative team is committed to the formula that has given them results in recent years. The combination of humor, seriousness and criticism from his panel of commentators imposed a different style for the football narration.

Christian Martinoli and Luis García have been a duo in storytelling for more than a decade. (Photo: YouTube / Dr. García)

Since that incident between Martinoli and El Louse, the sportscaster has repeatedly commented that he never had contact again. It is not that he avoids it, but that the circumstances have not occurred, he commented. In contrast, the technical director has avoided talking about Martinoli, but news has circulated about the insults with which Herrera has referred to Christian.

For this broadcast, Herrera commented that he hopes to get a good raiting for the game. At the same time, He assured that he is not going to criticize the Mexican team, as he will be in charge of expressing his point of view. Herrera also sought to take pressure off the Mexican representative, since he played down the importance of the last finals that Mexico lost to the Stars and Stripes team, recalling that the Aztecs have had better international performances, as in recent Olympic Games.

For now, this is TUDN’s bet to regain control of the viewers for the games of the Mexican team. The game will take place at 20:10 (MEX). The most likely thing is that the next day it will be known which television station acquired the raiting of the party.

