Piotr Domalewski to Direct Afghan War Film ‘Betrayed’

Polish director Piotr Domalewski, whose movie “I By no means Cry” screens this week in El Gouna Film Pageant’s Out of Competitors part, is dealing with a rising controversy surrounding his subsequent mission. It facilities on the Nangar Khel incident, when Polish troopers fired mortar shells into a marriage celebration in an Afghan village in 2007, killing six civilians. It grew to become often called “the occasion that modified the Polish military.” “Some monstrous on-line dialogue has already began,” Domalewski says.

The movie is an adaptation of the e book “Betrayed” by journalist Edyta Żemła, which investigated the place the blame lay for the incident, and itself had an explosive impact, largely due to Żemła’s declare that “in Nangar Khel, it wasn’t the troopers who tarnished the dignity of the Polish military, however the politicians.” Żemła will act as a marketing consultant on the movie, which has the working title “Nangar Khel – Zdradzeni” (“Nangar Khel – Betrayed”).

“I’m within the feelings of the individuals who took half in these occasions or had been answerable for them, or the individuals who wrote about them afterwards,” Domalewski says. “I’d by no means need to declare if one thing was proper or improper – I make movies making an attempt to decide why it has occurred.”

The movie is being produced by Leszek Bodzak, whose credit embrace Oscar-nominated movie “Corpus Christi,” and has obtain backing from the Polish Film Institute.

“I By no means Cry,” which screened at San Sebastian Film Pageant, was impressed by actual occasions too. “I like to have an actual story on the core of my movies, one thing I can imagine in myself,” Domalewski says. “A buddy of mine informed me about it on the set of one other manufacturing, as a result of it occurred to him. He had to go overseas to carry his father’s physique again after his tragic dying. Every little thing else – the social background, the explanation for emigration – is my very own invention.”

Nonetheless, he opted for a feminine protagonist, with teenage Ola (Zofia Stafiej) touring to Eire after her father dies on a development web site.

Having a feminine lead wasn’t a problem for Domalewski. “I’ve 4 youthful sisters, so it wasn’t tough,” he says, with fun. “My protagonist, Ola, talks like considered one of them, strikes like one other, is aggressive just like the third, and smokes her cigarettes just like the fourth. I’ve watched them for a lot of, a few years.”

“I By no means Cry”

Courtesy of Extensive Administration

Domalewski, who has an performing background himself, provides: “Performing, for me, is just not about enjoying a personality, however making an attempt to think about his or her state of affairs. That’s the one factor I requested Zofia: to think about it has actually occurred to her. I do know what to say to my actors, as a result of I do know what I would really like to hear.”

Following the discharge of his acclaimed debut function, “Silent Night time,” Domalewski acquired the nickname “the Polish Ken Loach.” “I suppose we each desire easy issues,” he says. He usually focuses on household in his movies. “In my tradition, rooted in Catholicism, it’s an essential topic. In a household, everybody is aware of their operate – love and different feelings are much less essential than these formally established obligations. I’ve an enormous household and I’m combating it too, so I suppose my movies are my remedy.”

In “I By no means Cry,” he’s additionally addressing stereotypes surrounding Poles working overseas, with “pierogi” – Polish dumpling – being the very first thing that comes to thoughts for some folks. “Somebody hears ‘Germany,’ and says ‘wurst.’ Or ‘Italy’ and so they go ‘pizza’! Everybody struggles with such stereotypes, however I feel it’s lastly altering,” he says. “My brother is an emigrant and he lives in Scotland, and the opinion about Polish staff has modified [for the better].”

Regardless of his progress as a filmmaker, Domalewski stays uncertain as to what the long run will carry for impartial cinema, with streaming platforms taking the lead. Fittingly, he’s presently enhancing a brand new Netflix present, “Sexify,” co-directed with Kalina Alabrudzińska, about three younger women who create a intercourse app.

“It shouldn’t be in contrast to [Netflix hit] ‘Intercourse Schooling,’ as our collection is about one thing else,” he says. “These women are already in school, in order that they don’t uncover their sexuality, they cope with it. I don’t agree that being a person, I can’t speak about girls – as if a girl couldn’t make motion pictures about males. Following that logic, solely miners ought to speak about miners, foresters about foresters and academics about academics. I like making movies about folks. I don’t know if feelings have gender, in all probability not. Love has no gender, though in Polish it’s really a girl. Anger has no gender, nor does jealousy. I like making movies about feelings.”