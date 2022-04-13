Pipa Benedetto reached 50 goals with the Boca Juniors shirt and reached Chelo Delgado: this is the table of top scorers in history

Boca Juniors achieved a very important victory by 2-0 at home against Always Ready and settled in his zone of the Copa Libertadores. For the second date of group E, Xeneize was able to recover from the harsh defeat of the debut against Deportivo Cali and added its first three points in the continental competition.

Darío Benedetto scored both goals and reached his 50th goal in 84 presentations with the Boca Juniors jersey. In this way, equaled Marcelo Delgado’s mark in the top scorers table of history

El Pipa, since his return to the club, has already surpassed Antonio Barijho, Diego Maradona, Severino Varela and Carlos Tapia; Y now he goes for José Borello who has 51 screamsto get in in the top 25 of the xeneizes artillerymen.

Benedetto’s present is unbeatable because since he put his shirt back on for which sympathizes leads five goals in nine games and if you take into account only cup games Libertadores, converted in total 10 goals in 16 games.

The last time Pipa converted for the continental competition was on April 24, 2019, in a 2-2 draw against Deportes Tolima, also for the group stage. In addition, Benedetto scored another three goals with the Arsenal de Sarandí shirt.

THE TABLE OF TOP SCORERS IN THE HISTORY OF BOCA

(Source: Mavegol)

(Source: @Mavegol)

“I think we played a great game. This is the path we have to follow”, was the first analysis made by Pipa Benedetto at the press conference, who said that physically she is “very well”. Regarding the record that he equaled Delgado’s, he added: “I try to score goals every game, being on a list with Chelo Delgado, Chipi Barijho and being among those names is very nice.”

Returning to Boca’s performance and especially the criticism that the team received in the last three games that they could not win, Pipa assured: “We know where we are. We are Boca and all the time they have to talk about us. From the inside out, we are very strong and trying to improve day by day”.

Finally, the 31-year-old striker spoke about the offensive duo he had in the complement with the youthful Luis Vázquez. “We have to adapt to what Seba (Battaglia) decides. Luis is a goalscorer and I feel comfortable with him, but when the coach decides it, I’m ready for anything and to score points”.

KEEP READING:

Agustín Rossi’s reaction to the injury that took him out of the game and the debut of Leandro Brey at 19 years of age in the Boca Juniors goal

The kick to the face of Frank Fabra that unleashed the pitched battle in Boca-Always Ready: the referee expelled Rodrigo Ramallo

The exciting detail of a video of Messi at the age of 9 that became viral

Villarreal achieved a historic feat: they eliminated Bayern Munich and will play the semifinal of the Champions League

In a series full of goals, Real Madrid eliminated Chelsea and is a semi-finalist in the Champions League