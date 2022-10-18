Pipita Higuaín revealed that Marcelo Gallardo sent him an audio for his retirement: the doll’s heartfelt words that made him emotional

Pipita Higuaín’s emotion after playing his last game as a professional footballer.

The Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuaín played his last game as a professional footballer in the loss of his team, Inter Miami, by 3 to 0 against New York FC, which eliminated him in the round of 16 instance of the American Major League Soccer (MLS). The pipita announced 15 days ago that he would retire from football at the age of 34 (He will turn 35 on December 10), once Inter Miami’s participation in the MLS playoffs ended, to which it qualified for the first time in its short history of almost five years of institutional and sports life.

Higuain expressed his emotion after closing his stage as a professional soccer player after an extensive and successful career that ended after elimination: “What I loved the most is over as a job during half of life, 17 and a half years of career. I leave with a clear conscience and proud because I gave everything until today”.

Companions and rivals greeted Pipita Higuaín who closed a successful stage as a footballer.

During the press conference, Pipita spoke about various topics about the different stages of his football life. Emerged from the lower divisions of River Platealso He recalled his beginnings in the Millionaire with Marcelo Gallardowho was the protagonist of the weekend for his farewell as coach.

“Regarding Marcelo… he wrote to me. He sent me a very nice audio when I retired. She was a person who saw me grow from the age of 17. I have wonderful memories of how he treated me and how she was with me. Being so young, having been able to play with him and today seeing that he is the best coach in the history of where I grew up, for me is doubly proud”, he revealed.

Pipita Higuaín surrendered at the feet of Marcelo Gallardo.

In relation to the announcement of the Muñeco, which will not renew its bond that ends in December, Higuaín highlighted: “Without a doubt that Being the best coach in the history of River is not easy… people think it’s simple. They see you for what you achieved by being in one of the best teams in the world and it’s difficult, especially to stay. to Marcellus send him a big hug, I am eternally grateful to how he treated me and hopefully in his new stage… in the club he chooses, I have no doubt that he will do spectacular. Spending eight and a half years in a club in Argentina is very, very, very difficult”.

The striker who concluded his career with 366 goals and 14 titles had announced his decision to retire from football two weeks ago. “The most important thing is to give everything and I feel that,” Pipita summed up. “I don’t see myself being a coach or anything like that. It would be to return to the environment in which I was so many years and why I am retiring. I want to enjoy other things”told the World Cup runner-up striker with Argentina, at a press conference.

“I played the finals of all the competitions”, remarked the scorer, who will turn 35 on December 9. Consulted by the next World Cup in Qatar, the former Napoli and Juventus, from Italy, said that he will follow the team as a “fan” and wished that they could be “crowned” champions since “it would be something very nice for the country.”

Pipita Higuaín said goodbye to professional football

