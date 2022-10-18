Pipo Gorosito’s comic phrase about the absence of Lionel Messi at the Ballon d’Or gala

At the gala of Golden Ball had a great absentee: Lionel Messi. Of course, this did not go unnoticed and everyone spoke about it. It is that it is the footballer who obtained the most awards with seven trophies.

And one of those who spoke again about the lack of La Pulga among the ternados was Nestor Gorositothe coach of Gym and Fencing La Plata. After the goalless draw against Argentinos Juniors for the Professional League, Pipo resorted to a humorous phrase to illustrate his surprise at the absence of the Argentine.

“Benzema is a great player, he deserves the ball. He broke it and is a very unbalanced player, who scores many goals. He has everything to be number 1 in the future”, was Pipo Gorosito’s praise for the French striker. However, he did not hide his surprise at not seeing Lionel Messi.

“That it is not among the 50 is funny, who voted? How is Messi not going to be among 50 players, or among 10 or 5. If Messi isn’t there, imagine if they have to vote for me, I’m number 900,” he joked in dialogue with ESPN.

The Argentine coach also referred to the tie with Argentinos Juniors and the duel this Wednesday against Boca Juniors in La Plata, due to the postponement of date 23 of the Professional League.

“We stay focused because playing both days is crazy. Until today we had a chance of winning the championship mathematically, and playing on two days is crazy. We are going to stay focused so that the boys recover and we will see who is better to play against Boca. Tomorrow we are not going to do practically anything and on Wednesday we are going to play, crazy. We have to accept it, we can’t do anything.” Pipo questioned.

Regarding its continuity at Lobo, he closed: “We have spoken with Pellegrino (president of Gymnastics) and with my representative. There’s a good chance we can sign. We want to do it this week and yesterday we had a very nice talk where the idea is that (Agustín) Cardozo, (Rodrigo) Rey, (Ramón) Sosa stay, gymnastics players, and on that basis, with (Leonardo) Morales and (Brahian ) German, reinforce where we think we have to reinforce, with three or four so as not to cover up the smaller ones. The most important thing now is to prepare to play with Boca, which is crazy, it only happens here”.

