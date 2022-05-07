Piqué spoke about the craziest party he attended and his trick for not having a hangover

Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué, in a file image (EFE)

Gerard Piqué has 14 seasons in the Barcelona and he has never lost his position due to his level of play, but above all because of his professionalism. However, the 35-year-old Spanish defender lived through a stage in his life where he could combine partying with his career, and he revealed this this week in an interview he gave to Gary Neville, his former partner. of the Manchester United.

The defender made his debut for the British team in 2005, but never managed to settle down. He was even on loan at Zaragoza for a season, until in 2008 he landed in Catalonia to join the team he was leading at the time Pep Guardiola. In his talk on the Youtube channel The Overlap, the footballer remembered a funny anecdote that he lived just before his departure from the Red Devils.

When asked about the best party he attended in his life, he did not hesitate: “The Christmas party in 2007 in my last year in Manchester. I was 20 years old, the whole day was incredible!” Piqué did not want to give details about what he experienced that night, but in the documentary Matchdat Barcelona had already done it: “Two or three days before Christmas, there was a party just for the team players. We left training, left the cars there and took a bus. We went to the casino and partyed in some pubs. The next day Sir Alex was waiting for us in the dressing room. He gave us a good fight. There was an aluminum chair and he kicked it, but unfortunately with his shin and he began to limp. He broke his leg. It was spectacular. From then on they stopped having the Christmas party.”

Gerard Piqué and Shakira have been a couple for more than 10 years

Gary Neville also asked him if he has any favorite alcoholic beverage and the Spaniard chose whiskey with cola: “The next day you don’t have a hangover. It’s what they told me when I was young and I believe it.”

In the talk Piqué also highlighted the former footballer Ferdinand Ironlike one of his idols when he was little, but then to Rio Ferdinand, Carles Puyol and Gabriel Milito, from whom he learned day by day in his position during his career. In addition, he assured that the young Pedri has “many chances” of becoming the next best footballer in the world, while Haaland and Mbappé are two of the best today: “Both can win the Ballon d’Or.”

Regarding his relationship with the artist Shakiradenied the rumors that he had proposed to her and she had rejected him, and assured that they are very happy together: “I like how we are now, how we work as a couple and we don’t feel the need to be married.”

