Piqué’s phrase that sparked the crisis with Shakira and led to the stormy separation

Piqué and Shakira spent 12 years together and had two children

Every gesture, every trivial procedure of the life of Gerard Pique and Shakira becomes news after the scandalous separation of the couple after 12 years of relationship. Especially before the officialization of the new link of the footballer with Clara Chia Marti, 23, her employee at the Kosmos company, in an affair that everything indicates would have started before the breakup with the singer. And with the bid for the possession of Milan and Sasha and the division of assets in boiling.

On this occasion, the detail noticed by the journalist and paparazzi Jordi Martin was that the defender was detected at the door of the school of one of the children. “That makes us think that they are going to spend the entire school year here in Spain, because it would be very difficult for a judge to authorize it to be interrupted because the mother wants to move to another country”underlined in the program Fat and the skinny (Univision).

It is worth remembering that the great battle regarding possession lies in the fact that the singer wants to settle in Miami with the little ones, a fact that seemed agreed (in exchange for a package of first-class plane tickets for the defender so that he could visit them and an amount in dollars to raise a personal debt), but Piqué would have changed his mind and everything is heading to Court.

At that point, from Shakira’s environment they assure that she has a winning card: the report of the detectives she hired when she saw that the separation was decided. According to the aforementioned Martin, it was a phrase from the World Champion in South Africa 2010 that definitively opened the door to the crisis. “When they arrive from Disneyworld, Piqué asks for ‘time because he was overwhelmed with companies’”surprised the chronicler in his participation in the TV show the Summer Program (Telecinco).

“Shakira tells her ‘don’t worry because I have to go to the United States for 17 days to record,'” she completed the scene, but the situation would have left the artist bouncing in her mind. And she did not sit idly by. “She proposes couples therapy that he rejects, so she realizes that it will not improve the relationship, that it is not an up and down, but that there is something more. That’s where all the alarms go off to Shakira and decides to put a private detective on her to have concrete and precise information for the moment we are in, which is the custody of the children.”

The first public kiss of Piqué and Clara Chía, his new girlfriend

According to the paparazzi and journalist, there are at least three proven infidelities of Piqué and the singer would have the information. One is that of Gerard’s current partner, since there are images of them together dating from February, when the breakup was formally announced on June 4. “Clara was the girlfriend of the brother of a friend of Piqué, who when he met her was fascinated with her (13 years younger). They exchanged phones and met secretly. The footballer fired the man from Kosmos and hired her “narrated his version of the facts Martin.

In addition, he added two other alleged cases in his media appearances and on his social networks. “In 2016, the footballer left the concentration of the Spanish team, to have a meeting of several hours with one of his former partnersto then return to the concentration”, he denounced.

“I have taken the one from 2016, now we are going for the one from 2020. Catalan. Initials: JP. It happened in a well-known nightclub in Barcelona. It is not known and it happened in the bathroom of a nightclub “he concluded with his pills of intimacy.

Given the dissemination of data that he considers “rumors and alleged unverified information” and based on the daily monitoring by the paparazzi, Piqué published a statement through his legal advisors in which he stated that “in recent weeks he has suffered interference that go beyond the limits of legality, for which it has been forced to request precautionary measures of removal and take legal action against those who alter their family life and violate the rights of their children.

KEEP READING:

Xavi spoke about Piqué in the middle of the divorce with Shakira: “I try to make him happy”

The video that put Piqué on the ropes in the middle of the separation with Shakira