Pirate adventures will have to wait: Sea of ​​Thieves delays its season 7

The Rare title announces that the release date has been slightly delayed until August.

The launch of the Sea season 7 of Thieves was scheduled to launch in a few days, specifically on July 21, but it will not be. its premiere is delayed only 2 weeks, leaving the August 4. This has been made known by Rare on the official Sea of ​​Thieves account on Twitter.

The statement said: “The Captaincy is a great addition to our pirate sandbox, and while we know the delays are disappointing, it will only take a little more time for everything to be in order. Season 7 will arrive on August 4.”

Joe Neate, Executive Producer of Sea of ​​Thieves, explains on the official website more in depth that being such a large update, the team realized that they were not going to offer the quality content they wanted on the expected dateso they decided to postpone the launch of the new season for two weeks.

The most outstanding characteristics of this new season are a wide variety of customization added to the character, put name our ship pirate and decorate your interiors to the user’s taste. The last known sales figure for Sea of ​​Thieves is that it exceeds 5 million copies sold, which is a resounding success.

