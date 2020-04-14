Pirates Of The Caribbean Actor Claims Disney Is ‘Positively Talking About’ A Sixth Film

The way forward for the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has been up within the air for some time now. The most up-to-date installment, Pirates of the Caribbean: Lifeless Males Inform No Tales, managed to gross practically $800 million worldwide again in 2017, but it surely was additionally the weakest chapter of the collection so far as home field workplace goes, making solely $172.6 million from its full run. At this stage, we will not say for sure what is going on to occur, however apparently actor Lee Arenberg has been listening to some rumblings behind the scenes.