Pirates Of The Caribbean Actor Claims Disney Is ‘Positively Talking About’ A Sixth Film

The way forward for the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has been up within the air for some time now. The most up-to-date installment, Pirates of the Caribbean: Lifeless Males Inform No Tales, managed to gross practically $800 million worldwide again in 2017, but it surely was additionally the weakest chapter of the collection so far as home field workplace goes, making solely $172.6 million from its full run. At this stage, we will not say for sure what is going on to occur, however apparently actor Lee Arenberg has been listening to some rumblings behind the scenes.
Lee Arenberg performed the goofy pirate Pintel within the unique Pirates of the Caribbean trilogy, and whereas which will appear to indicate that he is been disconnected from the franchise for the final 13 years, that is evidently not the case. The actor was lately interviewed on the YouTube channel Kendall Talks TV, and when the topic of a possible Pirates of the Caribbean 6 got here up Arenberg famous that there was some buzz surrounding the venture:
They’re positively speaking about it, so far as I do know.
Whereas it is doable that issues are quietly transferring ahead with Pirates of the Caribbean 6, many of the current reviews surrounding the model have recommended that Disney might select to go the reboot route with the franchise as an alternative of manufacturing one other sequel. The chatter began in October 2018 when it was revealed that Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have been having discussions about taking up a revamped take, however then the duo apparently stepped away from that enterprise in February 2019.
Extra lately, as in again in October 2019, Disney tapped a brand new pair of writers to try to transfer the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise ahead, specifically Ted Elliot and Craig Mazin. Elliot has an extended historical past with the films, as he co-wrote the script for the unique trilogy, whereas Mazin is finest recognized now for creating the critically-acclaimed HBO restricted collection Chernobyl.
We won’t say for sure what the subsequent steps are going to be, however for what it is price Lee Arenberg would positively be enthusiastic about reprising his fan-favorite supporting position. Requested about doubtlessly returning to the half, Arenberg mentioned,
I imply yeah, in fact, clearly. However they’ve already executed two with out us [laughs]. I like it, although, I like that half. But it surely’s lower than me.
At this stage within the recreation, something is basically doable. Possibly the Pirates of the Caribbean reboot will not be a lot a reboot as it’s a spin-off, and can function a brand new protagonist whereas additionally bringing again key aspect characters like Pintel (although that would definitely imply that the movie must convey again Mackenzie Criminal as Ragetti as properly).
As at all times, we’ll preserve you posted right here on CinemaBlend about the entire newest updates concerning the way forward for the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, and the potential for Pirates of the Caribbean 6, so keep tuned!
