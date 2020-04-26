Pirates Of The Caribbean Movie Map Actually Has A Hidden Mickey In Nod To Disney Parks

Pirates of the Caribbean rounded out its franchise with 5 movies with 2017’s Useless Males Inform No Tales, which launched nearly fifteen years after the primary movie hit theaters. The final movie pulled the bottom home earnings for the franchise with $172.5 million, but worldwide numbers did propel it to $788 million total. It’s unclear whether or not Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow will ever return to the large display however, based on one actor from the franchise, there have been talks of a sixth Pirates movie.