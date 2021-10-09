Pistache Torres, legend of Atlas, left the hospital after being reported as delicate

Alfredo “Pistache” Torres Alfredo “Pistache” Torres is the seventh highest to score in the Atlas. (Photo: Twitter / @ DavidAlvarezJi2)

The former striker and idol of Los Rojinegros del Atlas, Alfredo The Pistache Torres, was discharged from the hospital this Friday, after being hospitalized for four days for health problems. His admission to the hospital was derived from a partial obstruction in his intestine; However, he is now with his family and appreciated the support from the fans.

In addition, the player’s family thanked the club of the Atlas who have come together to make a prayer for the health of the former player. This action had an effect on the recovery of the Pistachio and now he is ready to continue supporting the team of his loves.

Alfredo Torres has 90 years and, even though he was not part of the team champion In the year of 1951, is considered a symbol of The academy for having been part of several promotions that had the picture of the pearl tapatia. In addition, it managed to be champion from Cup on 2 occasions on 1962 and 1968, as well as Champion of Champions on 1962.

Through its official Twitter account, the Atlas released the good news. (Photo: Twitter / @ AtlasFC)

In his career with the rojinegro he scored a total of 61 goals, Come in 1952 and until the year of his retirement, which was in 1970. Subsequently, it was technical director from the Atlas in 1965, as well as in the season of 1973-1974. Similarly, it was part of the Mexican team who disputed the World Cup on Switzerland 1954 and the first player in having stepped on the court of Jalisco stadium during his opening.

The youth squad of the Atlas, born in 1931, showed great interest in this sport since childhood, although at that time, soccer was not professionalized in Mexico yet. Due to the ability he showed, from the beginning he was invited to be part of the basic forces of the foxes and thus belong to one of the best quarries in Mexican soccer.

The level shown by the Guadalajara player during his stay at the red and black quarry was so good that it soon caught the attention of the then technical director of Atlas, Eduardo That Valdatti, who did not hesitate to call him to be part of the first team In the season 1951-1952, a tournament after you have obtained your single title in its history.

Alfredo “Pistache” Torres scored a total of 61 goals for Atlas. (Photo: Twitter / @ LeyendasDelGdl)

The day of his debut on First division it was like a dream for him Pistachioas he faced the mighty team of the Iron Colts of the Atlas. In said meeting scored 2 goals and the Atlas imposed on the final scoreboard.

That was the beginning of what would become one of the legends from the team of foxes of the Atlas, standing in the seventh place between the top scorers throughout the history of the red-black institution. In addition, such is the meaning of Eduardo Torres in the Academia that in his honor they baptized with his name the court where he currently disputes his home matches the Female atlas.

