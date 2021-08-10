Pistha Tamil Film (2021) | Solid | Trailer | Songs | Unencumber Date

Pistha is the most recent Tamil film written and directed by means of M. Ramesh Bharathi. Produced below Oneman Productions banner, the film stars Shirish Sharavanan, Sathish and Mrudula Murali within the lead function. Track director Dharan Kumar composes songs and background rating for this film. Vijayan Munusamy handles digital camera for this film. This is a fun-filled circle of relatives drama that revolves round a groom who searches for a excellent bride.
|Director
|M. Ramesh Bharathi
|Manufacturer
|But to be Replace
|Screenplay
|M. Ramesh Bharathi
|Style
|Drama
|Tale
|M. Ramesh Bharathi
|Starring
|Shirish Sharavanan, Sathish and Mrudula Murali
|Track
|Dharan Kumar
|Cinematographer
|Vijayan Munusamy
|Editor
|M.Ramesh Bhaarathi
|Manufacturing Corporate
|Oneman Productions
|Unencumber date
|2021
|Language
|Tamil
Pistha Film Solid
This is the whole solid checklist of Pistha film 2021,
- Shirish Sharavanan
- Sathish
- Mrudula Murali
- Namo Narayanan
- Swaminathan
- Yogi Babu
- Sendrayan
Pistha Film Trailer
Watch the respectable trailer video of Pistha Tamil Film,
Pistha Tamil Film Songs
