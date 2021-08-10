Pistha Tamil Film (2021) | Solid | Trailer | Songs | Unencumber Date

Pistha is the most recent Tamil film written and directed by means of M. Ramesh Bharathi. Produced below Oneman Productions banner, the film stars Shirish Sharavanan, Sathish and Mrudula Murali within the lead function. Track director Dharan Kumar composes songs and background rating for this film. Vijayan Munusamy handles digital camera for this film. This is a fun-filled circle of relatives drama that revolves round a groom who searches for a excellent bride.

Director M. Ramesh Bharathi Manufacturer But to be Replace Screenplay M. Ramesh Bharathi Style Drama Tale M. Ramesh Bharathi Starring Shirish Sharavanan, Sathish and Mrudula Murali Track Dharan Kumar Cinematographer Vijayan Munusamy Editor M.Ramesh Bhaarathi Manufacturing Corporate Oneman Productions Unencumber date 2021 Language Tamil

Pistha Film Solid

This is the whole solid checklist of Pistha film 2021,

Shirish Sharavanan

Sathish

Mrudula Murali

Namo Narayanan

Swaminathan

Yogi Babu

Sendrayan

Pistha Film Trailer

Watch the respectable trailer video of Pistha Tamil Film,

Pistha Tamil Film Songs

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

Comparable