Pistha Tamil Film (2021) | Solid | Trailer | Songs | Unencumber Date

Pistha Tamil Movie (2021) | Cast | Trailer | Songs | Release Date

Pistha is the most recent Tamil film written and directed by means of M. Ramesh Bharathi. Produced below Oneman Productions banner, the film stars Shirish Sharavanan, Sathish and Mrudula Murali within the lead function. Track director Dharan Kumar composes songs and background rating for this film. Vijayan Munusamy handles digital camera for this film. This is a fun-filled circle of relatives drama that revolves round a groom who searches for a excellent bride.

 

Director M. Ramesh Bharathi
Manufacturer But to be Replace
Screenplay M. Ramesh Bharathi
Style Drama
Tale M. Ramesh Bharathi
Starring Shirish Sharavanan, Sathish and Mrudula Murali
Track Dharan Kumar
Cinematographer Vijayan Munusamy
Editor M.Ramesh Bhaarathi
Manufacturing Corporate Oneman Productions
Unencumber date 2021
Language Tamil

 

Pistha Film Solid

This is the whole solid checklist of Pistha film 2021,

  • Shirish Sharavanan
  • Sathish
  • Mrudula Murali
  • Namo Narayanan
  • Swaminathan
  • Yogi Babu
  • Sendrayan

Pistha Film Trailer

Watch the respectable trailer video of Pistha Tamil Film,

Pistha Tamil Film Songs

