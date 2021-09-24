Pit danger: Lewis Hamilton’s accident with one of his mechanics that caused concern in Formula 1

* Lewis Hamilton’s pit accident

The roar of the first engines on the Sochi circuit heralded the beginning of a new date in a Formula 1 that burns with the battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen over the top. Precisely the British pilot was the great protagonist of one of the significant scenes on this Friday that covered the first days of training.

The Mercedes star returned to his pits, where his entire team was waiting for him as usual. Nevertheless, miscalculated the stopping distance and beat the mechanic who is in charge of marking the stoppage in the pits. The team assistant fell violently to the ground, but stopped quickly at the same time that the 36-year-old driver apologized from the vehicle with his hand and also on the team radio.

Lewis had the second best performance in the first practice round in this Russian Grand Prix that covers the 15th date of the tournament. He fell behind his teammate Valtteri Bottas, who posted good times in the opening laps on Russian asphalt.

The qualifying for Sunday’s race is scheduled for this Saturday (from 8.55 in the morning in Argentina with televising of ESPN3), although eyes are on the weather forecast since it is feared that it will rain all day on the Sochi racetrack and they do not rule out running qualifying for the Sunday before the official competition. The starting point of the race is scheduled for Sunday from 8.30 am (Argentine time) with the televising of Star+.

The battle for the top is red hot with Verstappen at the top of all scoring 226.5 points, leading Hamilton by 5. The sparks in the table already moved to the tracks with the different accidents they had, but also to the field of the press. In the last hours they starred in a hot crossover of statements.

Hamilton assured that his rival is suffering the pressure of battling for the crown: “Obviously, he won’t admit it and I’m not going to make an assumption, but I’m just saying I remember what it was like when I had my first (title fight) and it’s definitely on the rise.”. The provocative Dutchman did not hesitate to reply: “Those comments only show that you don’t really know me. Which is right. Nor do I need to know him, how he is completely. Yes, I am so nervous that I can hardly sleep! It’s so horrible to fight for a title, I really hate it! I’m very relaxed with all of those things and it doesn’t really bother me. “

