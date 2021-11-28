Pitana in the final of the Libertadores: the tense face to face with Felipe Melo and the player who simulated a blow from the referee

* Pitana’s face-to-face with Felipe Melo and Deyverson’s simulation at the end of the match

The referee Nestor Pitana played a central role in the final of the Copa Libertadores that paired Palm Trees and Flamengo at Centennial Stadium of Montevideo in Uruguay. The Argentine completed a performance without problems with a success in the goal that had meant the draw of Fla. However, on the end of the game he lived two more than particular facts.

When the clock had exceeded the first seconds after 120 minutes of play, Pitana chained herself in an argument with the captain of the Verdao Felipe Melo. The historic footballer entered the end of the clash in place of Joaquín Piquerez and quickly earned the yellow product of this tense face to face with the highest authority of the event.

But beyond this, the most unusual scene of the defining party of the Libertadores of this 2021 edition took place when the last seconds of the last minute of discount of the three that the judge had added were already being disputed Argentine in the second part of extra time.

* The simulation of the footballer of Palmeiras

Deyverson, Palmeiras hero with his goal for 2-1, was starring arguing with Mateuzinho and Pitana approached to speed up the closing of the game. The experienced footballer of the Verdao He left the scene, but when he felt a touch on his back, he threw himself simulating a violent attack. The unique thing about the case is that the touch had been given by the Argentine referee.

The 46-year-old judge had remained in the center of the scene at the end of the complement when Gabriel Barbosa managed to score the equality for Flamengo. All Palmeiras players protested an alleged hand from Giorgian de Arrascaeta in the play prior to the goal, but Pitana consulted with the VAR and finally ratified his decision to validate the goal.

KEEP READING: