‘Pitch Excellent’ Star Anna Camp Tested Positive for Coronavirus

“Pitch Excellent” star Anna Camp revealed she had coronavirus earlier this 12 months, opened up about her signs and urged individuals to put on face masks.

In an Instagram publish on Tuesday, the actor opened up about how she contracted the virus after not carrying a masks “one time” as companies and public locations started reopening.

“I used to be extremely secure. I wore a masks. I used hand sanitizer,” she wrote. “One time, when the world was beginning to open up, I made a decision to forgo carrying my masks in public. One. Time. And I ended up getting it.”

Camp mentioned that regardless that individuals are evaluating COVID-19 with the flu, she begged to vary.

“I’ve had the flu, and that is completely not that,” she mentioned. “The panic of contracting a virus that’s mainly untreatable and is so new that nobody is aware of the long run irreparable injury it does to your immune system is unbelievably demanding. Fully dropping my sense of odor and style with out figuring out when or even when they’ll return is extraordinarily disorienting.”

Camp additional shared that after feeling “extraordinarily sick for over three weeks,” her sense of odor is just again as much as 30 p.c of what it was once. Regardless of testing detrimental for coronavirus, she nonetheless has lingering signs akin to “dizziness, excessive fatigue, impacted sinuses, upset abdomen, nausea, vomiting and fever.”

The actress closed her publish by acknowledging that although she had felt secure, everybody should do their half by carrying a masks.

“Sporting a masks is saving lives. Thanks to everybody who reached out to examine on me throughout this scary time,” mentioned Camp. “Please be secure on the market. Let’s all do our half and put on a masks. I don’t need any of you to undergo what I did. Though it’s just a little factor, it might probably have a huge effect, and it’s so extremely straightforward to do.”