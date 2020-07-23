Pitch Perfect’s Anna Camp Says She Contracted COVID After Not Wearing A Mask

Persons are saying it’s like having the flu, however I’ve had the flu, and that is completely not that. The panic of contracting a virus that’s principally untreatable and is so new that nobody is aware of the long run irreparable harm it does to your immune system is unbelievably annoying. Utterly shedding my sense of scent and style with out realizing when or even when they may return is extraordinarily disorienting. I’m solely smelling about 30 p.c of how I used to now.