General News

Pittsburgh Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger stuns with strange appearance in video warning about coronavirus

March 22, 2020
1 Min Read

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger took to the group’s respectable Twitter account Friday to ship a message to fanatics as they proceed to be beneath quarantine inside the wake of the coronavirus pandemic — nevertheless it wasn’t his message that viewers have been fixated on.

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment