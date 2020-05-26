Pixar debuts first gay main character in new short film

Pixar has unveiled its first ever gay main character in a new short film headed to streaming service Disney Plus.

SparkShorts is a showcase for unbiased animated tasks from the creators of a few of Pixar’s largest films, with Out being one of many newest additions to the collection.

The nine-minute short film tells the story of Greg, a person who plans to maneuver to a new metropolis together with his boyfriend, however is struggling to come back out to his mother and father.

Once they all of the sudden arrive at his home to assist him pack, he switches our bodies together with his canine and makes an attempt to cover his new relationship from them – however after all, quickly learns the significance of being true to himself.

Disney Plus revealed a sneak peek on the new short film on Twitter:

Pixar’s earlier film, Onward, featured an LGBT+ character in a really small position, though that was nonetheless sufficient for it to be banned in some nations.

Disney Plus lastly launched in the UK on 24th March and is house to Star Wars spin-off collection The Mandalorian, in addition to a library of movies from Marvel, Pixar and Nationwide Geographic.

