Pixar Shares Details About Next Original Film ‘Luca’

Pixar introduced its subsequent authentic animated film will probably be known as “Luca,” a coming-of-age journey set in Italy. It is going to launch in U.S. theaters subsequent summer time.

Enrico Casarosa (“La Luna”) is directing the movie, which is predicted to open on the large display on June 18, 2021. Disney shared particulars about “Luca” on Thursday after phrase began to leak on-line that the corporate filed a trademark utility for the title.

“It is a deeply private story for me, not solely as a result of it’s set on the Italian Riviera the place I grew up, however as a result of on the core of this movie is a celebration of friendship. Childhood friendships typically set the course of who we need to develop into and it’s these bonds which are on the coronary heart of our story in ‘Luca,’” Casarosa mentioned in an announcement. “So along with the sweetness and attraction of the Italian seaside, our movie will characteristic an unforgettable summer time journey that can basically change Luca.”

“Luca” facilities on a younger boy residing on the Italian Riviera, who shares adventures together with his newfound greatest good friend. However a darkish secret about his true id (he’s a sea monster from one other world slightly below the water’s floor) seeks to threaten that bond. The voice solid has but to be introduced.

Earlier than “Luca” sees its big-screen debut, Pixar has “Soul” slated to premiere on Nov. 20. Disney delayed that movie, which was initially scheduled for June, due to extended theater closures as a result of coronavirus pandemic. “Soul” follows a middle-school music trainer (voiced by Jamie Foxx), whose goals of being a jazz performer are placed on maintain after he will get in an accident that causes his soul to go away his physique.

Earlier this yr, Pixar’s fantasy journey “Onward” launched shortly earlier than the worldwide well being disaster pressured cinemas to shut. It ended its field workplace run with $100 million globally earlier than Disney launched it early on digital rental platforms.