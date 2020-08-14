Pixar’s Famous Logo Is Turned Into A Horror Story In Cool Short

In fact, now having seen this, I am questioning what a very computer-animated horror film would seem like. It is a style that we have by no means actually seen. Monster Home and Paranorman actually have components however I am undecided you’d name both of them a horror film. It might be out of the wheelhouse of Pixar to do one thing like that however I am positive there are horror film followers amongst all of the those who work there. Maybe they might ask the creator of this brief to work with them on it.