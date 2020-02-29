Pixar’s Onward Will Screen A Simpsons Short Film Beforehand

When Disney bought 20th Century Fox final 12 months, The Simpsons was among the many many properties that got here with the deal. The inventive minds behind the long-running animated sitcom have poked some enjoyable on the Mouse Home since then, however the firm has made it abundantly clear that the present is a Disney providing now. The Simpsons is on the market to observe on Disney+, and now it has this Pixar synergy going with the quick movie Playdate With Future, which stars the youngest member of the Simpsons household, Maggie.