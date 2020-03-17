Pixar’s Soul: 6 Huge Questions After The New Trailer

Will Pixar’s Soul Depict ‘The Nice Past’?

Now on to the nitty gritty of the trailer. As seen in our first full take a look at Soul, as soon as Joe Gardner falls down the outlet he finds his soul-self lined up with a ton of different souls who’re heading to “The Nice Past”. It’s mainly one other phrase for heaven and we by no means thought we’d see the day that Pixar would discover the concept of life after dying. It’s one in every of humanity’s largest questions, however how will the studio deal with it? There’s a ton of competing concepts right here between non secular ones and everybody’s personal private theories about what life seems to be like after dying… or if there’s something within the first place. “The Nice Past” is definitely teased within the trailer, however will we see it?