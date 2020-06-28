Pixar’s ‘Soul’ Releases New Teaser Trailer (Watch) – Variety

Pixar’s upcoming animated film “Soul” has launched a brand new teaser trailer.

The minute-long teaser exhibits a typical day within the lifetime of Joe, the principle character voiced by Jamie Foxx, who’s a center faculty band instructor.

“Music is life. You simply must know the place to look,” Joe says within the trailer. “Spend your treasured hours doing what is going to deliver out the actual you — the sensible, passionate you that’s able to contribute one thing significant into this world. Prepare, your life is about to begin.”

Joe desires of being a jazz performer, however earlier than his will get his huge break, an surprising accident causes his soul to be separated from his physique. He’s then transported to the The Nice Earlier than, a fantastical place the place new souls get their personalities, quirks and pursuits earlier than going to Earth. There, he groups up with a fellow soul named 22 (voiced by Tina Fey). The pair works collectively to return Joe’s soul again to his physique on Earth earlier than it’s too late.

Filmmakers from “Soul,” together with director Pete Docter, co-director and screenwriter Kemp Powers and producer Dana Murray, partnered with American anthropologist and educator Dr. Johnnetta Cole and globally-renowned jazz pianist Jon Batiste to supply this sneak peek on the movie as part of the Essence Competition of Tradition throughout a digital panel.

The trailer additionally options the track “Parting Methods,” which was written, produced and carried out by Cody Chesnutt. Each Dr. Cole and Batiste, who lent his experience to the jazz preparations and compositions in “Soul,” served as cultural consultants on the movie.

After having its unique June launch date delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, “Soul” can be launched on Nov. 20.

Watch the teaser trailer beneath.