Pixar’s ‘Soul’ Tops Nielsen Streaming Top 10 Over Christmas

Most Individuals couldn’t spend the vacations along with their households, and in keeping with Nielsen’s Top 10 knowledge, that translated to quite a lot of streaming for the week of Dec. 21-27 — a couple of billion viewing minutes for 5 completely different packages, the truth is.

Staying in on Christmas Day introduced the teariest of eyes to Pixar’s newest masterpiece, the concurrently jazzy and heart-wrenching dramedy “Soul” on Disney Plus. The beautiful animated movie, which had initially been slated for a summer season theatrical launch, obtained the streaming therapy as a result of ongoing pandemic. That delay hiccup didn’t deter viewers. The film obtained over 1.66 billion minutes of viewing time within the span of two days. It even managed to beat Nielsen’s Top 10 common “The Workplace,” which made its last 1.4 billion minute bow on Netflix earlier than migrating to NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock.

Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian,” the record-breaking champion of the week prior, descended to fifth place over the vacations, acquiring about 1 billion minutes of viewing time. The Star Wars sequence’ surprising finale reveal (and quasi-resurrection) of a sure Skywalker probably contributed to its rocket within the rankings the week of Dec. 14-20. The win marked the primary time {that a} non-Netflix present landed at No. 1 on Nielsen’s streaming ranker, edging out Steve Carrell’s mid-aughts office sitcom. The recognition of “The Mandalorian” could have paved the way in which for extra consideration to the service and the chance to cross-promote, in the end main extra folks to press play on “Soul.”

The remainder of Nielsen’s Top 10 for Dec. 21-27 was, as traditional, dominated by Netflix programming. Shonda Rhimes’ new romantic Regency-era interval drama “Bridgerton” reigned with its violin-string pop covers in third place, totaling to 1.2 billion minutes of viewing time. Different sequence on Netflix that obtained consideration have been “The Crown,” which dropped down from third to seventh place, and “Gray’s Anatomy,” which switched with “Legal Minds,” the previous shifting from 4th to eighth place whereas the latter procedural crime drama settled in final.

Netflix’s newcomers to Nielsen’s Top 10 have been all films. “The Midnight Sky,” starring and directed by George Clooney, drew 1.1 billion minutes of viewing time, whereas the extra lighthearted “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” and “Christmas Chronicles 2” obtained 705 million minutes and 660 million minutes of viewing time, respectively.

(*10*)Nielsen’s rankings are based mostly on the variety of minutes shoppers who’ve entry to streaming platforms are viewing through the week. Streamers equivalent to Netflix, Amazon and Disney Plus don’t launch their very own detailed stats and these streaming measurements are based mostly on Nielsen estimates. Nielsen additionally components Hulu into its prime 10 rankings.

(*10*)Right here’s this week’s Top 10 in full:

(*10*)“Soul” (Disney Plus) (film) – 1,669 minutes (tens of millions)

(*10*)“The Workplace” (Netflix) (192 episodes) – 1,435 minutes (tens of millions)

(*10*)“Bridgerton” (Netflix) (8 episodes) – 1,204 minutes (tens of millions)

(*10*)“The Midnight Sky” (Netflix) (film) – 1,113 minutes (tens of millions)

(*10*)“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus) (16 episodes) – 1,024 minutes (tens of millions)

(*10*)“How The Grinch Stole Christmas” (Netflix) (film) – 705 minutes (tens of millions)

(*10*)“The Crown” (Netflix) (40 episodes) – 700 minutes (tens of millions)

(*10*)“Gray’s Anatomy” (Netflix) (366 episodes) – 691 minutes (tens of millions)

(*10*)“Christmas Chronicles 2” (Netflix) (film) – 660 minutes (tens of millions)

(*10*)“Legal Minds” (Netflix) (277 episodes) – 651 minutes (tens of millions)