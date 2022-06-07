Pixel art, metroidvania and a few hints of Dark Souls, the perfect recipe to create unforgettable games?

I don’t know about you, but you give me a pixelated adventure, a metroidvania-like world structure and Dark Souls-like gameplay, and I play it with a smile from ear to ear until the end, but why? What does this combination have that we like so much?

The adventure genre has grown, advanced and evolved a lot in the history of video games. From the mythical Adventure of 1979, to Souldiers, of 2022, both its mechanics, dynamics and way of approaching the story they are totally different. The adventure genre is one of the most difficult to classify because Dark Souls is, but also the text adventure Colossal Cave Adventure, Devil May Cry, Resident Evil or Uncharted 4. If we realize, what really defines an adventure It is the time when it comes out. The ones from the early 2000s have nothing to do with the one from the second decade of that year or the current ones. Because it is a type of video game that is so flexible that what it does is absorb, like a sponge, everything that is fashionable in its time. And what is still trending? Dark Souls

From Software’s video game came out in 2011; and yes, Demon’s Souls came out before but the mainstream paid less attention to it at first. Dark Souls he invented absolutely nothing, but he did know how to very skillfully collect several ideas that were already there. Combining the combat system of Ocarina of Time, a narration taken from the work of Fumito Ueda, and a setting taken from Berserk, the Sorcery books (Fight-Fiction), and seinen in general, it was formulated the tremendous revolution that was. But Dark Souls was not only interesting for its own sake, but also because it claimed a very specific way of playing and enjoying video games, one that led us to overcome challenges and enjoy suffering.

Before, games had to be difficult because, due to memory problems, they had to be shortThat spirit so classic game liked many. When Dark Souls came out, some of us were fed up with the minigames on the Wii and so many easy and corridor titles on Xbox360 and PS3. But he did more than change that general tone. As Dark Souls knew both classic titles for its difficulty, Adventure itself or Gauntlet. Many developers were encouraged to rescue the ideas of those games, and others of a lifetime, and update them, both aesthetically, related to difficulty or with the structure of your world; Of course, the concept of “difficult” had to be reformulated. Before, games had to be difficult because, due to memory problems, they had to be short. And so we went back to having wonderful pixelated games and, on the bounce, the return of metroidvania. Of course, this is not to say that Dark Souls saved the medium or that he alone motivated this. At the beginning of 2010, the indie explosion took place in which so many new creators came to the market with pixelated, surprising and magical proposals. Dark Souls only added its grain of sand to the adventure genre. It was a team effort of all.

From Adventure to Souldiers, more than 40 years of pixelated adventures

Souldiers

These days I am playing Souldiers, it is one of the latest proposals that has come into my hands and that brings together all these elements. Souldiers has been developed by the Madrid studio Retro Forge. It’s a beautiful 2D adventure with stunning pixel art, a very metroidvanian world structure and Dark Souls-like gameplay; you know: with a couple of hits the enemies kill you, there are very few consumables to use, you have to learn to dodge each enemy very well and find the precise rhythm for the parry. The game lasts about twenty hours, and it has a very interesting aspect that is not usually seen in these proposals: good puzzles based on the scenario. I wish his hit boxes were slimmer or his save points were better planned, but It is a very funny game.

You try to get there by forcing the skills you have, even though you know it’s impossibleSouldiers stands out for the same thing that Blasphemous did at the time: for its exciting use of two dimensions and pixels. The art of both productions is not at all minimalist, it is exaggerated and ornate, it is even rococo, and that is wonderful. Don’t you think that the greater cognitive load there is at the stroke of pixel, gradients and movements built with it, the more it overwhelms and excites you? A video game in three dimensions, like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild knows that it can overwhelm you by showing you its horizons, its creatures in the distance or the change in weather, but a pixelated adventure usually can not resort to those weapons. Both Blasphemous and Souldiers overwhelm you by overloading the scene with pixelated details. And that works very well with a metroidvania structure, but why?

Hollow Knight

The most common trick, and the one that a metroidvania always makes us go through, is to suggest a path that we still can’t move on. You would kill to be able to go through it already. When this happens in Hollow Knight, it drives us crazy. You try like crazy to get there by forcing the skills you have up to that point, even though you know it’s impossible, TRUE?. That’s why it’s really funny how Metroid Dread does sometimes let you get to those places giving you the feeling that you’ve cheated. But normally you can’t. The reason you usually want to make it, right now, is because you need to immerse yourself in the beauty of that new hidden pixelated setting, and be overwhelmed by its pixelated overload. Of course, this same idea was later used by adventures with handmade art, such as the remarkable Aeterna Noctis or the Hollow Knight himself.

But, are we already tired of this formula?

Tunic

However, there is a problem with these adventures: the feeling that many times we are always playing the same. We are already very used to being blocked by a wall and thinking: “well, I’ll get the double jump later”, to facing enemies with very specific mechanics for us to dodge or parry, and to a distribution of monsters that let us recover with vials, estus, esellus or whatever. Souldiers also sins in this. As soon as we start playing we see somewhat demolished walls and you know that later you will find some bombs, for instance. You find closed passages and you are clear that it is one that will open on the other side, and it seems impossible to contribute new ideas to the usual pattern of “slash, dodge, dodge and slash”.

It also doesn’t help much that today’s adventures need to make so many obvious references to Miyazaki games or The Legend of Zelda. For all this, perhaps it is time for the adventure genre to take on another reference, but which one? The MOBAs, the shooters? I have another better idea. Titles like Tunic or Death’s Door are proposing a new return to the past: to overhead camera video games that have more of that Atari Adventure or the Mega Drive or Super Nintendo RPG adventures. That simple change of perspective change the design of the world and offers new things. It is also necessary to abuse more of that aspect of Souldiers that works so well: its puzzles and riddles that invite you to play with the setting. At the same time, it also introduces new ways of telling the story or introducing the final area bosses.

Souldiers

What I want to say with this article is that, although this is a genre that I like as it is, it needs to evolve. But the thing is not that easy. With the tremendous sales of Elden Ring and the success that metroidvania usually have, why change? Why risk? I hope we don’t have to wait for the next Hidetaka Miyazaki video game to start seeing new age adventures. Not everything can be Dark Souls, and not everything can be metroidvania forever.