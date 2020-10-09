Piyush Goyal gets another responsibility, additional charge of Ministry of Food and Consumer

new Delhi: A day after the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, President Ram Nath Kovind has given additional charge of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. A release issued by the President’s Office said, “On the advice of the Prime Minister, the President of India has directed that Cabinet Minister Piyush Goyal be given additional charge of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution apart from his existing departments. ” Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election: Challenge, or sympathy for Chirag Paswan after father’s death

Earlier, the Union Cabinet mourned the death of Paswan, and also observed two minutes of silence in memory of the late leader. The cabinet approved a state funeral for Paswan and passed a resolution stating, “The cabinet expresses deep grief over the demise of Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ram Vilas Paswan.” With his death, the nation has lost a prominent leader, a distinguished MP and a qualified administrator. ” Also Read – Goodbye Ram Vilas Paswan: Paswan used to understand poverty very well, so no one was hungry and brought this scheme

Please tell that Piyush Goyal is currently looking after the work of the Ministry of Railways as well as the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Along with this, he has also been given additional charge of Ministry of Food and Consumer. Also Read – Goodbye Ram Vilas Paswan: Unique leaders of Dalits, who were very friendly with many specialties, also had good relations with opposition