PLA of China is doing development work in Tibet, General Bipin Rawat said – India ready for any situation

Kolkata: Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat said on Monday that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is carrying out development activities in the Tibet Autonomous Region of China amid the China-India deadlock in Ladakh. He said that Indian forces are fully prepared to deal with any situation and similar activities are being carried out in the country. Also Read – How is India fighting the challenge of climate change? PM Modi told the world

General Rawat told reporters here on the occasion of the launch of indigenous vessel ‘Himgiri’ which is not in the eyes of radar, “The deadlock in Ladakh is still going on. Some development related activities are taking place in Tibet Autonomous Region of China. Every nation will continue to make preparations to increase its security based on its strategic interests. ” He said, “I do not think there should be much worry about this because, we are carrying out such activities on our side too.” The Indian armed forces will leave no stone unturned to protect the country’s borders. ” Also Read – ‘Only 100 people will get corona vaccine in a day’, guidelines issued by central government

“During China’s attempt to change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control on the northern border during the Kovid-19 epidemic, land, sea and air required extremely high levels of preparedness,” the CDS said. He said that after the Doklam standoff in 2017, the Indian Army has taken steps to ensure that there is no further progress. Also Read – Australian media agrees to help Siraj get injured to help runaway Cameron Green

Indian forces are carefully monitoring the activities of the PLA in Doklam. In 2017, two powerful forces stood in front of each other in the world for 73 days. When asked about any possible adventurism of China in the eastern sector amidst the Ladakh deadlock, he said, “We have taken necessary steps to deal with any situation that raises concerns in terms of our national security.” He said, “The time has come when technology should be imbibed in our system in view of the wars to be fought in future.”

Regarding the ceasefire violations constantly being done by Pakistan, General Rawat said that India is fully prepared to deal with it and the other side should worry more about carrying out such activities. Asked whether India should have more submarines or should buy another aircraft carrier, Rawat said both have their advantages and disadvantages.

Emphasizing the need for an air unit in the navy, he said, “Submarines have their place in naval warfare, for dominance at sea and so on aircraft carriers.” He said that the country should use insular areas to strengthen the security of maritime communication areas.

Rawat said that the islands can be used as an option for flying naval war planes. General Rawat termed this as a historic moment on the launch of “Himgiri”, the first vessel to survive the sight of radar built under the Project 17A by GRSE.

He said that this radar, with state-of-the-art weaponry and sensor system, would be further enhancing the strength of the Indian Navy and further strengthening its defense preparedness to deal with various challenges.

He said on the occasion, “I am confident that the Himgiri and other such ships of this project will flood the sea and increase the pride of the nation.”

On this occasion, he congratulated the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Limited for the first of the three ships to be launched under 17A here and described the construction of this warship on time despite the Kovid-19 epidemic.

(input language)