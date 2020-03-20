General News

Placido Domingo resigns from opera union, donates $500,000

March 20, 2020
1 Min Read




1 hour in the past
Leisure

Depart a remark

Well-known individual Plácido Domingo has resigned from the U.S. union that represents opera singers after two investigations found sexual harassment allegations in opposition to him to be credible



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment