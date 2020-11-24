Plan to make Madhya Pradesh’s mandis smart, petrol pumps to be opened in 25 mandis

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government is claiming to make state mandis smart. State Farmers Welfare and Agriculture Development Minister Kamal Patel has informed that petrol pumps will be installed in 25 mandis of A-category in the state under the pilot project. 259 mandis are being operated in the state. Of these, 40 are Mandi-class. Also Read – The wedding was going to be held on December 2, the young man stopped the car and shot the woman constable, then killed herself

Minister Kamal Patel has informed that petrol pumps will be installed in 25 mandis of the state as a pilot project. In order to make the mandis smart, it is being proposed to install petrol pumps. Also Read – MP Government’s unique step to tackle pollution problem, now unit will be made to make fuel from starch

Minister Patel said that in this regard, Union Petroleum Minister Mr. Dharmendra Pradhan has given consent. Agriculture Minister Patel met Union Petroleum Minister Shri Pradhan in New Delhi recently and told about the work being done by the state government towards upgrading the mandis in the state and benefiting the farmers. Also Read – Dispute over Love Jihad, demand for law making in Bihar, Maharashtra said – we do not need

The minister informed that 259 mandis are being operated in the state. Of these, 40 are Mandi-class. If petrol pumps are also installed in the mandis, this step will prove to be effective in making the mandis smart. Farmers will also directly benefit from this.

Minister Shri Patel informed that the Union Minister Shri Pradhan has given instructions to the subordinate officers to provide petrol pumps in 25 mandis of A-category as a pilot project, giving in-principle agreement on the proposal. Agriculture Minister Patel has expressed gratitude to the Union Minister Shri Pradhan on behalf of the farmers of Madhya Pradesh and said that after completion of the pilot project, an action plan to install petrol pumps in maximum mandis of the state will be made concrete.