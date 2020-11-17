Plan to stop growing corona in Noida: Borders will have random sampling, special attention will be on these people

Corona Virus in Noida: The District Magistrate has prepared an action plan regarding the growing cases of corona in Gautam Budh Nagar. Which will be implemented in the district from Wednesday. In recent days, cross border is being considered as a big reason for the number of corona cases that have increased in the district. Random sampling will be done at the Delhi Noida border from Wednesday. The district collector has prepared a plan for random sampling on all the borders connecting the district. Special monitoring will be done on employees coming from Delhi and other states. There will be random sampling of all people including the delivery boy, rickshaw driver, shopkeeper. Also Read – All universities will open in UP from November 23, only 50% students will be able to sit in class, know the rest of the rules

District Magistrate Suhas L.Y told that, “We will do random sampling. This sampling will be done on the Delhi and Noida borders. No border of any kind will be closed under this plan. This sampling will be done by rapid antigen. ” “This sampling will be done on all the different borders connecting Noida. There will also be sampling by the Health Department at some metro stations. ” Also Read – In Mumbai amidst the sea, Chhath Puja in ponds stopped, BMC decided due to Corona

Actually, it has been mentioned in the report by the District Surveillance Officer that due to Delhi, cases are increasing in the district. Cases that have increased in recent times. Because of that, these steps are being taken. This campaign will be carried out by different teams. ” The District Magistrate further stated, “Keeping in mind the increasing cross border infection of Corona, random sampling will be done on all the borders and advisory will be issued to all the institutes to monitor asymptomatic patients. Infected or suspected people will be tracked soon so that the infection does not spread. ” Also Read – Now these 10 states have most active cases of corona virus, including UP

The District Magistrate has also been alerted to the Health Department. Actually, due to the geographical location of Gautam Buddha Nagar, there is more traffic of people here. District Magistrate Suhas LY held an online meeting with the Health Department and administrative officials regarding the corona. In this, keeping in view the rising corona patients in Delhi, it has been decided to conduct a cavid check of the passengers coming from Delhi by random checking.

Directives have also been given to get police support in this work. The District Magistrate said in this meeting that “where the infected persons of Corona are being found, special attention should be paid to their contact tracing. In order to make possible treatment of Corona infected persons in all government and private hospitals as per the government’s intention, according to the protocol of Kovid-19, the administrative and health department officials should ensure continuous action.

The District Magistrate also said that “arrangements should be made by the Health Department officials to provide medical treatment to the people who are being tested and who are coming positive.” It was also decided in the meeting that a detailed review will be done by the District Officer in a meeting with the directors of all private and government Kovid-hospitals on Wednesday at 1:00 pm. In order to prevent the spread of corona infection in the district and treat infected persons according to protocol.