Planet of Lana is still just as beautiful in its latest trailer, but we will have to wait to play it: another delay

The adventure, puzzle and science fiction video game will launch on PC and Xbox Game Pass.

It was one of the most beautiful independent video games that the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase left us last June, and although it was scheduled to arrive in the final stretch of the year, it seems that once again we players will have to hold back. The developers of Planet of Lana have today released a beautiful new trailer where they confirm the release of the adventure for primavera.

“A lot has happened since our last update in early June, and today I have some news for you, both good and… a little less good. Let’s start with the latter. [Planet of Lana] It’s been a passion project for us for a long time, so we want to make sure that when it’s finally available, it’s in pristine condition,” explains Wishfully.

“We believe the additional months of waiting will be worth it and we thank you for your patience and understanding. Delaying a game is never an easy decision to make.but with all the support we’ve received, we hope we can make everyone happy when it launches,” adds Adam Stjärnljus via Xbox Wire.

On the positive side, the independent team confirms its presence at GamesCom 2022 where visitors to the Thunderful Publishing booth will be able to play it.

Planet of Lana is presented on store as a cinematic puzzle adventure set in an epic sci-fi story spanning centuries and galaxies. where a young girl and her loyal friend will embark on a rescue mission through a world full of colors, heartless machines and strange creatures.

Planet of Lana is the last of several video games to confirm its delay to 2023, the most notorious starring in the highly anticipated Hogwarts Legacy, from the Harry Potter universe.

Like a good part of the titles present at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, Planet of Lana can be enjoyed at launch on PC and Xbox Game Pass.

