Planet Of The Apes Director Explains Why Fans Of The Last Trilogy Shouldn’t ‘Fear’ About The New Sequel

We’ve got a take. We’ve got a manner of staying within the universe that was created earlier than us, however we’re additionally opening ourselves up in with the ability to do some actually cool new stuff. Once more, I’m making an attempt to watch out right here. I’ll say this, for followers of the unique three don’t fear – you’re in good fingers. The authentic writers and producers that got here up with Rise and Daybreak, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, they’re additionally on board with this. Josh Friedman is penning this factor, lots of the identical crew is form of concerned. We will really feel like we’re a part of that authentic trilogy, however on the similar time we’re in a position to do some actually cool new stuff. It will likely be actually thrilling to see on the most important display attainable.