Planeta Junior Acquires Stake in ‘Miraculous’ Producer ZAG Ent.

Spain-based main European youngsters producer Planeta Junior has acquired a stake in ZAG Leisure, the banner behind the favored “Miraculous” franchise.

The deal, which marks a brand new step in the long-lasting relationship between each firms, is estimated at €300 million ($353 million), in accordance with a supply near the pact. The quantity of the stake acquired by the Spanish group was not disclosed, however the supply mentioned the pact offers Planeta Junior the potential for growing its stake progressively over the subsequent 4 years for as much as 49% of ZAG Leisure.

The 2 firms may also be becoming a member of forces on the manufacturing of TV content material and movies, kicking off with a $70 million price range animated characteristic primarily based on “Miraculous” which was beforehand arrange at Skydance Media. A worldwide hit franchise boasting one of many solely main girls-skewing superhero figures, “Miraculous” simply lured Disney Plus and Disney Channel, which have boarded two mini-movies primarily based on the IP.

The animated pic will likely be co-produced by ZAG, ON youngsters & household and Planeta Jr. It will likely be launched globally and is scheduled to premiere in fall 2021 or early 2022.

ZAG may also associate with Planeta Junior on licensing and merchandising, notably a toy line from Zag Lab (ZAG’s new toy division), in addition to Playmates Toys. These will launch this fall in key territories all over the world, adopted by the U.S. in fall 2021.

Planeta Junior and ZAG began working collectively in 2016 on “Miraculous, The Adventures of Ladybug and Cat Noir” in Europe. A yr later, Planeta Junior and ZAG signed a coproduction settlement masking 5 new Zag collection, together with the animated/live-action hybrid collection “Energy Gamers,” a few boy who transforms right into a dwelling motion determine and embarks on the largest “small” adventures a child might ever think about alongside his favourite toys; and “Ghostforce” — at present in manufacturing for Disney Channel EMEA and Discovery Children Latin America — about three junior highschool college students who type a secret group to defend their metropolis from ghastly ghouls.

Most just lately, Planeta Junior took “Miraculous” onto the stage with a reside musical referred to as “Miraculous: the Ladybug present” which bowed in Madrid final December, and can quickly be enjoying in Paris, adopted by key cities all over the world in 2021.

“We’re very proud to announce this settlement, which intensifies our enterprise relationship and our longstanding friendship with ZAG. Planeta Junior shares ZAG’s enthusiasm for creating high quality content material that excites and entertains youngsters, and is able to turning into a really highly effective model,” mentioned Ignacio Segura, the overall supervisor of Planeta Junior and future Zag board member.

Jeremy Zag, the founder and CEO of ZAG mentioned, “Planeta has all the time believed in Zag and has given (ZAG) the power to push past our limits.”

Planeta Junior is a Grupo Planeta and De Agostini firm, a European chief in creating and advertising and marketing leisure content material and types for youngsters and younger adults. The corporate has a footprint in the foremost European markets together with Spain, Italy, France, Greece, Turkey and Japanese Europe.