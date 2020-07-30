Planning started on high speed trains in the country, operations will be done on these 7 routes

new Delhi: After making many changes in the Indian Railways, the Government of India has now started working on laying nets of high speed trains. Soon high-speed trains will be started in the country. For this, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is about to acquire land. Not only this, along with laying a network of bullet trains or high speed trains, expressways or highways can also be developed. Also Read – IRCTC Indian Railway: Railways will check tickets through QR Code, Chris developed this new app

Let us know that this decision has been taken in the recent meeting of the Department of Infrastructure. A 4-member committee has been formed in NHAI to acquire land. Its work will have to take the process forward smoothly. Also, a plan is being prepared by Indian Railways for the operation of high speed trains on 7 important routes in the country. There are plans to run trains on 7 routes of the country.

These trains run through Delhi-Varanasi via Noida, Agra-Lucknow-Varanasi-Howrah via Patna, Delhi- Ahmedabad via Jaipur and Udaipur, Delhi-Amritsar via Chandigarh, Ludhiana and Jalandhar, Mumbai-Hyderabad via Pune, Chennai-Mysore via Bangalore. High speed trains are to be operated on 7 routes.