Entertainment

Planning started on high speed trains in the country, operations will be done on these 7 routes

July 30, 2020
2 Min Read

new Delhi: After making many changes in the Indian Railways, the Government of India has now started working on laying nets of high speed trains. Soon high-speed trains will be started in the country. For this, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is about to acquire land. Not only this, along with laying a network of bullet trains or high speed trains, expressways or highways can also be developed. Also Read – IRCTC Indian Railway: Railways will check tickets through QR Code, Chris developed this new app

Let us know that this decision has been taken in the recent meeting of the Department of Infrastructure. A 4-member committee has been formed in NHAI to acquire land. Its work will have to take the process forward smoothly. Also, a plan is being prepared by Indian Railways for the operation of high speed trains on 7 important routes in the country. There are plans to run trains on 7 routes of the country. Also Read – IRCTC Indian Railway: Railways started special, now ticket checking will be done with QR Code, know how to get code

These trains run through Delhi-Varanasi via Noida, Agra-Lucknow-Varanasi-Howrah via Patna, Delhi- Ahmedabad via Jaipur and Udaipur, Delhi-Amritsar via Chandigarh, Ludhiana and Jalandhar, Mumbai-Hyderabad via Pune, Chennai-Mysore via Bangalore. High speed trains are to be operated on 7 routes. Also Read – After trains, railway stations will also be auctioned, the central government will hand over private hands: Union Minister

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment