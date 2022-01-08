Plans with Cyberpunk 2077 include new mechanics and improvements in physics and artificial intelligence

The job offers on the CD Projekt website are looking for developers with these profiles.

We are still in the early days of 2022, but it seems like Cyberpunk 2077 wants to be news from the beginning of the year. Without going any further, this week they had to leave from CD Project to deny information that spoke of a possible relaunch during this year where a multitude of additions and improvements that would reach the title were also discussed so that, at a general level, the perception of it is much more positive.

There are several vacancies to improve the gameAlthough this so-called Samurai Edition has been denied from the company, it seems that the listed improvements are not misguided, since if we pay attention to the series of Work offers that have been published recently on their official website, we see that they are looking for several profiles that advance us the intentions they have with the next updates and with a view to their new generation version, scheduled for this year.

There are more than a dozen of Cyberpunk alone (plus others for unannounced projects) but, for example, we see that they are looking for a designer of physics and behavior of AI, which advances future implementations related to things like the behavior of vehicles or the artificial intelligence of NCPs. These kinds of things, as well as the interaction with the stage, have been quite criticized since launch.

New mechanics are specifically mentionedSimilarly, another job opportunity seeks a artist of destructible elements, which would indicate greater destructibility and general improvements in the environments and models, something that would be enhanced by the versions of PS5 and Xbox Series X. In addition, they require a profile of a senior animator, with the description of the offer specifying that there will be new playable mechanics, although obviously it does not specify what kind of things we could see.

There are more openings available, such as those that address general gameplay, level design, mission design, and kinematics treatment. All of this could indicate new narrative content, or at least with hints of history, although it is early to venture. We will have to wait to see if all these things are implemented and others that we already know that will end up being carried out, such as the presence of multiplayer functionalities that we know will reach both Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher saga.

