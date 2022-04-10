plant you Jar Jar Binks like Sith and stay so wide

How LEGO The Skywalker Saga hasn’t forgotten the craziest fan theories and included them as references without losing its touch

If you have played these titles almost since their inception, with that very first LEGO Star Wars that adapted the first movie trilogy, that is, from episodes 4 to 6, you will have seen the artistic and budget evolution. Much has been made of how LEGO saved the British studio TT Games from a somewhat difficult future, with minor developments like Mickey Mania or Toy Story Racer for Activision.

That first collaboration between LEGO and Star Wars surprised with a very characteristic humor, of references and subtle and always original winks. Although the LEGOs they didn’t speak beforemanaged to surprise and amuse in equal parts and reference everything possible, even outside the adaptations they developed.

This is something essential and that had to make an appearance in this last and definitive installment. Far from the clearest references of the galactic enealogy, quite clear if you have seen the tapes, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga includes many references and here we bring you some that we have found funny but that perhaps you have not noticed the joke or the homage they hide.

Better Call Maul, pronto en HBO – Episodio I





We all know how Star Wars: The Phantom Menace ends, but if there is still someone who doesn’t know its ending, we don’t want to spoil the experience either. What we can tell you is that the final showdown between Darth Maul, a villain who won the hearts of fans thanks to the Expanded Universe, and the Jedi duo is epic, but hides a reference to one of the series spin-off most awarded in recent years: Better Call Saul.

The British team plays on words with Better Call Maul that perhaps in Spanish goes much more unnoticed, but that undoubtedly made us lay eyes on the title of the episode where the combat takes place. This refers to the series spin-off from Breaking Bad, starring Bob Odenkirk.

Liam Neeson, terrifying with or without lightsaber – Episode I





Qui-Gon’s character obviously appears in this animated installment and, curiously, he is the protagonist of an apparently simple phrase, but one that hides a well measured reference. This can only be found in the Gungan lake: “I have a set of specific skills for this.” This phrase is sung by the British actor in the film Taken or Revenge, as it was translated to Spain, the particular saga of films where he plays a former special forces agent who is looking for revenge -ha!, well spun- after the kidnapping of his daughter.

Crazy Taxi – Episodio I





Do you remember Crazy Taxi? the saga of crazy driving from SEGA that seems to have been forgotten by the Japanese distributor itself. In 2007, the franchise made the jump to mobile and since then we haven’t seen a game to match it, but someone at TT Games is a fan. In Coruscantduring Episode 1, we can do a secondary mission where a man will tell us that he has been stolen a taxi.

Once we find the thieves —and finish them off—, the driver will say the phrase “now you can make crazy money“, The crazy money if we play it in English, a direct quote from Crazy Taxi.

Order, 67? – Episode III

In this case, in Episode III of the game we can see how Palpatine entrusts the clones to execute Order 67 instead of the well-known Order 66. This causes the clones to start dance while the Emperor searches for the right order. Far from being a simple addition to make a very light grace, it hides a reference to one of the animated series that has parodied Star Wars the most: Robot Chicken.

In this case, more than a meme we are talking about a sketch of the first special of the American animated series, where Palpatine orders to execute, by mistake, Order 67, with the consequent dance in this case of the ewoks. A very curious wink that enhances the work by embracing the jokes of other media without hesitation.

Leia and her voice change – Episode IV

Again, this is a wink, a subtle reference made by the TT Games team to the original trilogy of films in the saga and a tribute to the deceased Carrie Fisher. In addition, it is something that those of you who play in original versionbut something curious happens in A New Hope, the Episode IV of the saga.

One fun note about LEGO Star Wars that I forgot to mention: if you have voice acting on, the voice actress for Leia in the original trilogy starts A New Hope with a British accent and drops it by the time you leave the Death Star. That’s some attention to detail I appreciate. — Imran Khan (@imranzomg) April 5, 2022

If you play, you can hear how Leia, played in-game by Shelby Young, change your voice record and even his accent when escaping from the Death Star. Far from being a mistake, this is a nod to the film itself where an inexperienced Carrie Fisher played Leia with changes in the character’s voice and between the British and American accent due to the nerves. Although she was American, she recognized years later that she wanted to give it a focus “more refined” Leia, but her nerves played tricks on her.

Jar Jar Binks, Master of Evil- Episode III / Episode IX





We have already seen it with brute Craige in Halo Infinite, and here the TT Games team has been very successful with one of the funniest memes and theories, but with a certain base within Star Wars and that places the criticized and hilarious Jar Jar Binks as a Lord Sith. In this case, we can see a statue of the Gungan in the Emperor’s room, almost as a symbol of worshipand what is clearer and more disturbing, in one of the Palpatine clone tanks in Episode XI.

This is one of the most widespread theories and has led to countless videos and speculations. According to him fandomthe clumsiness, simplicity and difficulty of speech of the character of Jar Jar are only one facadea way to hide his Sith side, who is even said to be the true Emperor and Palpatine your puppet.

An assassin droid? – Various episodes





The first time we will see this droid will scare us and it will cause us some confusion, and it is not for less. This appears repeatedly in the game, the first one in Mos Espa, Anakin’s home, right after the podrace is over, and will “run away from us” looking very weird. This C3PO-like drone in platinum that goes by the name of Nobotor “Ghost Droid”.

This is one urban legend within the Star Wars story itself that the sellers of the Mos Espa market to scare the little ones. It is said that he is a droid that wanders between this world and the other since he had witnessed the murder of a pregnant young woman and was therefore constantly assaulted by evil spirits of the Force. Others argue that Nobot himself was the murderer and was never found.

Qui-Gon Jinn and the Fall of the Jedi – Episode I





Qui-Gon still has a lot to say in this installment and another sentence that raises the eyebrow even more is the one that reads “Anakin was right about the Jedi”. Although much of the script is taken from the films themselves, with some tangential comments but always respecting the story, we will not hear this phrase anywhere, right?why?

Turns out all of this is very aptly drawn from the Expanded Universe based on the community theories and it is that Qui-Gon was not an ordinary Jedi and had several conflicts with the Council. His vision of “Jedi law” was not the same as, for example, Mace Windu and he knew perfectly well that many of the actions of defenders of peace were not entirely correct and moving away from The Prophecy was not the best path . On rare occasions, the child Anakin question the decisions of the Council and this little nod offers another layer to the character of Liam Neeson.

The Lord of the Rings X Star Wars – Episode IX





Both sagas have shared the headlines of many of the fan disputes about which is better. None of them are and they all are at the same time, they depend on the tastes of each one, but what is certain is that the TT Games team has taken care of the appearance of Dominic Monaghan, Pippin in Tolkien’s work, with a good wink.

This can be found in the Resistance Camp of the Planet Ajan Kloss and since Monaghan appears in Episode IX, his reference, of course, revolves around the work that gave him a name: The Lord of the Rings. He is a something hidden dialoguebut we can see Monaghan’s character talking to another companion and complaining about General Leia’s lack of interest in offering a “Second Breakfast“. A nod to his friend Merry’s line in The Fellowship of the Ring that he doesn’t understand how Aragorn doesn’t know about the second hobbit breakfast.

Yarael Poof – Episodio I





the jedi Yarael Poof it is quite unknown to the fan who has not made the leap to the expanded universe or has not wanted to delve further into the Order’s past. However, his importance is paramount and we are dealing with a widely known Jedi who appears very subtly in the movies. It was thanks to a Robot Chicken sketch in 2007 that the character he became quite famous and hence the reference made by the little padawan the Jedi in the game, citing him alongside two great soldiers such as Mace Windu and Master Yoda himself.

Yellow Obi-Wan – Free Roam / Episode IV





The history of LEGO goes back long before the release of the first LEGO Star Wars, specifically to 1937. The Danish company has evolved a lot and its importance has increased considerably. That is why, in order to wink at the past of LEGO, Obi-Wan appears with a yellow color in their skin.

This is because it is the only elderly character of Episode IV, so it has this yellow aspect since the first dolls from LEGO were painted this color. One that did not vary regardless of the character’s costume.

Nod to the movie Spartacus – Episode I





Many of you may not have seen one of the master’s classics Stanley Kubrickbut in his concise filmography, the work he signed with Kirk Douglas is one of the best. The movie Spartacus, centered on the Roman gladiator who starts a rebellion against the Empire, appears in the game as a very nice nod in Episode I.

In the mission “Better Call Maul”, Padme she meets with the King of the Gungans and reveals that she and her bodyguard have been switching roles. Here, both the character of Padme and several of her companions, continue the game by saying the phrase “I am Queen Amidala“, in reference to the same scene where the slaves shout “I am Spartacus” while the Romans search for the true gladiator.